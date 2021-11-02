Why XP coins need to return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is facing severe criticism for being sweaty. Gamers enjoy grinding to rank up the tiers. However, Epic made many absurd changes in the XP system that made it impossible to rank up steadily.

After repeated protests from gamers, developers rolled out several ways to earn XP. Epic tried to rectify the issue by buffing the XP earnings three times this season.

Even though there has been a bit of ease in grinding after the XP buffs, there are ample areas for improvement. One such method is by bringing back XP coins to the island.

Fortnite players need XP Coins now more than ever

Epic Games has introduced a wide range of Punchcard quests for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The new quests have been one way players should acquire a chunk of XP to rank up tiers. However, gamers have reported that the XP levels are still lagging behind what would've been the ideal mark.

While the entire community is dealing with such a crisis, Epic is busy churning out new content. But everyone would agree that adding XP coins is a need of the hour.

If developers add the XP coin system to the island, gamers will easily have a better shot at churning points and rank up the tiers. Winter is here and Epic Games will undoubtedly release the celebration event once again. All in all, it is a perfect setup for developers to release the much-needed XP coins.

The Punchcard quests have been a blessing for gamers. However, completing the same old missions repeatedly makes the game boring and monotonous. Therefore, players should get the opportunity to earn XP through the coins while playing a competitive match in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 consists of some of the most amazing skins released by Epic. Therefore, gamers do not want to let go of the opportunity to own them in the game.

With the current XP system, the prospect of unlocking the coveted skin looks bleak. The situation will undoubtedly improve once Epic decides to add the XP coin system back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

