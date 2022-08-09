Will old Fortnite map return to the game?

The old Fortnite map was a thing of beauty. It was released in September 2017, when the free-to-play battle royale title had just came out. Its end, however, came in October 2019.

The original map went through numerous changes as it was in the game for 10 different seasons. The island looked plain and simple in its first season but drastically changed with the Tilted Towers update released in Season 2. Since then, Epic Games has released many changes to it, changing it drastically.

We are now in Chapter 3 and many players want the old Fortnite map to return to the game. This article will answer the possibility of this happening in the future.

Old Fortnite map is nostalgic

The main reason many players want the old Fortnite map to return is nostalgia. Many players started their Fortnite journey in Chapter 1 and would love to experience it again.

Unfortunately, this won't happen. While this doesn't mean that the old Fortnite map won't return, it simply means that the feeling will never be the same. Many players refuse to accept that video game has drastically changed over the past few years. Bringing the OG island back would be amazing but far from a game-changer.

In the early months of the game, there was no turbo building. Furthermore, many players didn't know how to play properly and build the right way, which is why the game was different.

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan 2 years ago today, we saw the original Fortnite map for the last time 2 years ago today, we saw the original Fortnite map for the last time https://t.co/nf8bbWSvYB

It's also important to note that Fortnite was a new game back then. Everyone was hyped about it and tried to earn that precious first victory.

In reality, the first-ever Fortnite map was quite plain and boring. It didn't have many interesting POIs and was full of open spaces and fields. This was acceptable in the game's early days, but things have drastically changed since then, and player-built structures should cover those open fields.

Additionally, the old Fortnite map would be awful for Zero Build modes since it doesn't offer enough natural cover.

Will the old Fortnite map return?

Yes, the original map will return to Fortnite Battle Royale some time. Epic Games has no reason not to bring it back, which is why it will almost certainly be released.

However, Epic is also aware that many players want the old map due to nostalgia, which is why the old map will return either as a limited-time game mode or as a separate map.

Fortnite Battle Royale will continue to change and players need to accept it. In Chapter 2 Season 1, Epic decided to slow down with updates, resulting in many players leaving the game. This season is now rated as one of the worst Fortnite seasons.

Bringing the old map back would be a fantastic idea, but only if Epic keeps the existing map and keeps changing it throughout the seasons.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen