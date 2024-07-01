“Wish it could be real”: Fortnite Pokemon concept would be a dream come true for the community

The community is constantly coming up with ideas for potential crossovers and Fortnite Pokemon concepts are always at the forefront, with players constantly expressing their desire to see the beloved Nintendo franchise come to the Battle Royale Island. While Nintendo has been extremely strict when it comes to rights for their characters, this has not stopped fans from theorizing about how a crossover could work in-game.

Such is the case with a recent Reddit post shared by u/GoodVibesFN, where the player proposed a Fortnite Pokemon concept that could utilize lore from the Pokemon universe to make the collaboration even more exciting.

The concept suggests how the Pokemon could be featured as back blings, much like the Crewmate Back Bling from the Among Us collaboration, and players could unlock each Pokemon by catching or interacting with these features in the game.

The Reddit post attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/Mrcoolcatgaming expressing their desire to see the Fortnite Pokémon concept come to the game and stating:

“Wish it could be real.”

Comment byu/GoodVibesFN from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Reddit/GoodVibesFN)

Other members of the community also took to the comments to chime in on the discussion of the concept brought forward by u/GoodVibesFN, with Reddit user u/DerekMilewski pointing out how the collaboration is highly unlikely to happen. To this, user u/Olama jokingly suggested how the concept could just feature Palworld characters instead.

Comments from the community (Reddit/GoodVibesFN)

Reddit user u/manofwaromega, on the other hand, expressed how the idea sounded quite fun and how the crossover would probably be featured in the Fortnite Battle Pass since the creatures would be placed on the Battle Royale map.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/ArvoCrinsmas joked about how if the Fortnite Pokemon concept were to come to the game, Epic Games is likely to monetize it to a great extent through the Item Shop.

Can the Fortnite Pokemon concept be released in the game?

Expand Tweet

While the Fortnite Pokemon concept showcased by u/GoodVibesFN would undoubtedly be a creative way to go about a collaboration between the two massive franchises, it does beg whether the crossover will come to fruition. Sadly, at least for the time being, it does not seem like a Fortnite x Nintendo collaboration will happen anytime soon.

This was revealed in a recent interview featuring Donald Mustard, a massive creative force behind Fortnite. According to him, the developers have approached Nintendo on multiple occasions to use characters like Samus Aran for a crossover.

However, due to Nintendo's strict guidelines for character protection and seemingly unrealistic expectations when it comes to the collaboration's exclusivity, the crossover never came to pass, and this is likely to be the case with Pokemon moving forward too.

