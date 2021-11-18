With Naruto finally in Fortnite, it's time to bring back Decoy Grenades, and here's why

Epic recently released the v18.40 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The update rolled out some significant changes to gameplay, along with fixing some recurring glitches. However, everyone was eager to see the Naruto cosmetics arrive in-game

The popular anime character was added after being teased for almost the entire length of one season. Naruto's addition was pivotal, as it changed the entire dynamic of the game.

Following Naruto's addition to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, gamers in the community have been vocal about potentially adding back a popular item. This article will reveal why the Decoy Grenade would be a great addition to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Decoy Grenades will make a wonderful addition to the game

The first time that gamers heard a strong rumor regarding the arrival of Naruto, Fortnite was only in Chapter 2 Season 7. Now, players are able to get the character in Chapter 2 Season 8. The wait was indeed a long one, but it was certainly worth it.

Naruto's arrival to the game has resulted in gamers calling for the return of Decoy Grenades. Although Epic has no intention of adding this item to the game, the logic behind it may force the developers to reconsider their decision.

Decoy grenades are throwables that deploy a replica of the gamer. The duplicate character retains the same costume and carries the same set of weapons along with it. Gamers often used this item to escape unfavorable situations, or keep enemies busy while healing/reloading.

Now, for gamers who are already aware of the Naruto anime, they will know why the community wants the Decoy grades to be back. For those who are not aware of it, Naruto is a ninja that has several skills used to outplay his opponents. One of his strongest skills was the Shadow Clone Jutsu.

Through this Jutsu, Naruto was able to deploy several clones or duplicates of himself to take down enemies. The stark similarity between Naruto's jutsu and the Decoy Grenades functionality has compelled community members into making this demand a reality.

Even though it seems like an undeniably wonderful addition, the final decision rests upon Epic Games to add the Decoy Grenades to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Since there are only a few weeks left for the Cube-themed season to end, the addition of Decoy Grenades seems a bit unlikely. However, one never knows what Epic Games will implement next.

