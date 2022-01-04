"Worst gun meta we ever had": Fortnite pros on the verge of breaking down over Chapter 3 Season 1

With Fortnite plowing through the first season of Chapter 3, more and more players are starting to join the side of those who continuously claim that the gun meta is the worst it's ever been. The spray and pray mindset is spreading across the game and turning players' heads towards multiple SMGs and Assault Rifles.

A couple of professional streamers and content creators took to Twitter to express their dislike for the meta. Fortnite turned things upside down by taking the power away from big hitters like shotguns, and it seems to be getting to quite a bit of its players.

FaZe Sway comments on Fortnite's alleged terrible meta in Chapter 3

BenjyFishy made a post on Twitter stating that he's been feeling demotivated in recent days and can't quite explain what feels wrong to him. The four-time World Cup Qualifier saw some interesting responses on his post that took the conversation to a much deeper level.

FaZe Sway @FaZeSway @benjyfishy yeah same, mainly because fortnite has the worst gun meta we ever had in the history of fortnite, also because the smgs are better then drumguns, also cuz the shotguns hit for no damage, also because the clips this season are so shit because the guns sound so fucking ass @benjyfishy yeah same, mainly because fortnite has the worst gun meta we ever had in the history of fortnite, also because the smgs are better then drumguns, also cuz the shotguns hit for no damage, also because the clips this season are so shit because the guns sound so fucking ass

FaZe Sway gripes about the meta and how shotguns specifically are not nearly as powerful as they used to be. Sway's claim that no one uses shotguns anymore and that everyone prefers SMGs seems to be taking a large chunk of joy from the game in his eyes.

Other Fortnite players agree with Sway and Benjy and state how the current season could be so much better. Many think that boosting shotguns by just a bit could rebalance the entire meta and make Chapter 3 Season 1 the best season up to this point.

Alexandra @HTEdotLex @xypassion @FaZeSway @benjyfishy Smg agreed..MK isn't that bad, i think it's was cool to add scopes even though it's a big change. I think if they just add pumps it will really balance things out. I really like the ranger as well @xypassion @FaZeSway @benjyfishy Smg agreed..MK isn't that bad, i think it's was cool to add scopes even though it's a big change. I think if they just add pumps it will really balance things out. I really like the ranger as well

Epic Games has taken Fortnite down a different path this season as shotguns have been the game's backbone for years. If something doesn't change, popular streamers like FaZe Sway might decide to make a career adjustment.

Pros continue to stress over the "lack of skill" that seems to be running rampant across the Island. Spraying down enemies and emptying an entire clip into them is greatly upsetting the Fortnite community.

blit. @Blit42419357 @FaZeSway @benjyfishy Fax dude I hate this meta I litterally have mental break downs cause of the lack of skill this season I just want to get to champs 😭 @FaZeSway @benjyfishy Fax dude I hate this meta I litterally have mental break downs cause of the lack of skill this season I just want to get to champs 😭

Also Read Article Continues below

The further this meta progresses, the more players call for a change. It's unclear if Epic Games will move to alter this season in such a way, so for those who don't like the current meta, hang tight.

Edited by R. Elahi