How to avoid getting lasered in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The meta in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has flipped on its head and completely changed how the game used to be played. Previously, players relied on big hitters to punch holes through enemies at close and long-range.

Now, the 'Spray-n-Pray' tactic is dominating the island, with thousands of players moving towards emptying the entire clip towards an enemy. To escape this bullet nightmare, here are a few tricks that will help increase your chances of making it out alive.

Do's and don'ts when it comes to sprayers in Fortnite

Don'ts

Normally, while in a build fight, many Fortnite players have the instinct to hug the wall, edit their way through, and blast their opponent with a shotgun at their earliest convenience. However, with the meta changing, this is a terrible idea.

Expect players to fire through the wall and unload as many bullets as they can in your direction. Trying to edit your way to someone while they lie in wait leads to instant death almost every time.

Dety @Dety0 As a Fortnite Viewer, i enjoy this SMG Meta, seems super hectic, spray and pray W Key, + people that a gods at tracking are good this season As a Fortnite Viewer, i enjoy this SMG Meta, seems super hectic, spray and pray W Key, + people that a gods at tracking are good this season

Additionally, never counter a sprayer by spraying back at them, the first to pull out their weapon will always deal more damage. There's a small delay when switching from editing to a weapon, allowing the first sprayer to land multiple shots during that time.

Don't rush in. Players who spray will dish out far more damage to those who charge in through an edit.

Lastly, make sure to have multiple walls providing cover from all directions when trying to box someone in. Too often, Fortnite players will leave themselves exposed when build fighting and can get popped off by another player.

Do's

Take advantage of players who are all doing some form of the don'ts above. If someone only puts one wall between you and them, spray them down from a distance.

Play from multiple boxes away. This is what the meta is leaning towards given the overpowered mid-range weapons, so try to fire at someone at a decent distance and work out-to-in.

BonesAU @Bones_AU Chapter 3 has saved fortnite like this season is so fun and the spray meta not to bad, A lot different to last season and overall gonna one of my favourite seasons once the weather stuff kicks in aswell as other stuff Chapter 3 has saved fortnite like this season is so fun and the spray meta not to bad, A lot different to last season and overall gonna one of my favourite seasons once the weather stuff kicks in aswell as other stuff

Quick consumables like Med Mist, any sort of Fish, and the Guzzle Juice are a player's best friend when being sprayed at. Every tick of HP and Shield counts, as a sprayer can melt both pools with one clip.

One use of a consumable mid-fight will help you stay alive and force the attacker to reload, creating the optimal time to strike back.

The new sliding mechanic favors the spray meta heavily by allowing players to shoot on the run without too much of an accuracy penalty they see while sprinting. It also creates a smaller hit box for an enemy to fire at.

Utilize all of these tips and tricks in your next Fortnite match, and they might be the difference between being knocked out early and a Victory Royale.

