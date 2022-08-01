"Overwhelmed by response": WWE star John Cena wants more from Fortnite

John Cena was recently added to Fortnite as a skin, and the community can't seem to get enough of the WWE superstar. After hounding Epic Games for years, players can finally cosplay as their favorite wrestler.

Given his unique style and iconic legacy, for the majority, Cena's well worth the V-Bucks.

While it was obvious that his in-game skin would garner a good response, no one would have imagined things would get this hyped. Following the overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans and the community, John Cena is looking for more ways to get involved with the game.

John Cena took to Twitter saying he was "Overwhelmed with the response from the @FortniteGame community and so grateful to now have 'skin' in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you!"

He took to Twitter to share this sentiment, which has triggered yet another wave of anticipation and rumors of more collaborations with the superstar. Although nothing else can be confirmed at the moment, there are a few ways in which he could be more involved with the game.

John Cena in Fortnite's metaverse is a dream come true for many

Although there aren't any more outlets for John Cena to be himself in Fortnite, another skin may be added soon. When Bloodsport was added to the game at the tail end of Chapter 2, there were rumors of a Peacemaker outfit. Unfortunately, due to unknown reasons, nothing came to fruition.

Even after the Peacemaker TV series aired, there was no sign of the skin coming to the Item Shop. This left many fans upset and wondering why the collaboration never occurred.

Coming back to the present, with John Cena now in-game and getting hyped, the developers may resume pushing for the Peacemaker skin.

HYPEX asked: "Do you think the next thing should be a Peacemaker skin or something more involved with the gameplay / story / events?"

Given the profits to be made, it would be a win-win situation for both parties. However, with season two scheduled for early 2023, readers shouldn't expect to see the outfit in-game until next year. That is, if things work out between both parties.

Aside from cosmetics, John Cena could also be added to the game's storyline. Given his close bond with WWE superstar Dwyane Johnson, who currently plays The Foundation in Fortnite, having him as a character would make sense.

He could either be a good guy or perhaps the main antagonist in future seasons. The community would wholeheartedly support this move.

Given how hyped things already are, Epic will stand to gain by following through with this.

Will any other WWE superstars be joining Fortnite?

For the time being, there aren't any rumors or speculations about the same. However, a few collaborations have taken place outside of Fortnite.

iFireMonkey reported: "As part of this collab John Cena & Roman Reigns are coming to Rocket League & Asuka, Xavier Woods, & the Undertaker are coming to Fall Guys"

For instance, John Cena and Roman Reigns-themed car skins will be added to Rocket League, while Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker will be coming to Fall Guys.

Hypothetically speaking, if other wrestlers are being added to games owned by Epic, they may come to Fortnite as well.

If that is the case, Asuka, Xavier Woods, The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns may be added as outfits in the near future. For now, readers will have to be content with just John Cena's skin.

