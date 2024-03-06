"Yeeeet": Fortnite player gets revenge on greedy teammate, community supports their decision

Fortnite and its gameplay reward team play and coordination, encouraging players to perform with synergy. However, disagreements among teammates are common, to say the least, often leading to conflict and sometimes even humorous in-game moments. This is perfectly captured in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Curious_Ad2169, where the player got revenge on a greedy teammate who had stolen their loot.

The incident has left the Fortnite community in splits, as many expressed their support for the player, with one user referencing the moment of revenge by simply stating:

"Yeeeet"

"100% deserved" - The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's revenge after their teammate stole their loot

In the Reddit clip, the player can be seen in a trio Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, wearing the Kylo Ren skin and engaging in combat with Montague at the Grand Glacier POI (Point of Interest) with their teammate. During the battle, one of their teammates was knocked down by Montague. What happened next has left the community reeling while expressing their support for the player.

Despite their teammate being downed, u/Curious_Ad2169 eliminated Montague, with the NPC dropping Montague's Mythic Nemesis Assault Rifle and Society Medallion. However, before u/Curious_Ad2169 could collect the loot, their downed teammate collected it, seemingly to the player's annoyance.

In a bid for revenge, the player picked up their downed teammate and threw them out of the window, carefully planning their revenge. They then made their way to the downed teammate and picked them up again, carrying them till the teammate ran out of health. This not only allowed the player to get the loot that was rightfully theirs but also get their revenge, prompting the teammate to leave the game out of frustration.

The Fortnite community had a field day with this clip, with players taking to the comments to not only acknowledge the hilarity of the situation but also express their support for u/Curious_Ad2169's actions.

Many expressed how their teammate had it coming, especially after they took both the Mythic weapon and the Society Medallion despite not working for it. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

While players pointed out how the moment in the Reddit clip would have been more efficient if the player simply carried their greedy teammate to the vault, they still seem to unanimously agree about how the teammate was treated, encouraging a friendly and humble spirit when going into a match with teammates.

