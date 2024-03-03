3 weapons players loved in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (and 3 weapons they disliked)

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, Epic Games introduced a new library of weapons, including the addition of Weapon Mods and Mod Benches, bringing a whole new dimension to gunplay. However, while some of these weapons have been unanimously praised by the community, others have failed to live up to players' expectations.

This article explores three weapons that players enjoyed during Chapter 5 Season 1, and three that fell short of expectations.

The Fortnite community loved these 3 weapons in Chapter 5 Season 1

1) Thunder Burst SMG

Thunder Burst SMG (Image via Epic Games)

While burst weapons have a rocky history when it comes to the game, from the few good ones from Chapter 1, players seem to have taken a liking to the Thunder Burst SMG. With its high fire rate and quick reload time, it can easily melt through builds, providing players with an advantage during build battles.

Additionally, with the use of the laser Weapon Mod, players can get close to no bloom for the first few bursts, adding a layer of accuracy to the already formidable weapon.

2) Reaper Sniper Rifle

Reaper Sniper Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The most powerful sniper rifle ever introduced in Fortnite, the Reaper Sniper Rifle, shifted the meta in Chapter 5 Season 1, with almost every player carrying one with them during a match. Owing to its high damage and magazine size, it has become the most powerful weapon of choice in the current season for many players.

The Reaper Sniper Rifle is only enhanced by new Weapon Mods in Fortnite, as the 2X sniper scope mixed with the Drum Mag mod can make it a force to be reckoned with.

3) Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Frenzy Auto Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

The Frenzy Auto Shotgun is the latest in the line of automatic shotguns to be added to Fortnite, and players seem to appreciate its impact, especially in the Zero Build mode. With its ability to deal consistent damage and a high fire rate, the Frenzy Auto Shotgun quickly became the go-to shotgun for many players.

While the Frenzy Auto Shotgun's base variants are powerful enough, the Mythic version enhances the weapon's power, increasing its damage and magazine size with the perfect Weapon Mods.

The Fortnite community could not stand these 3 weapons in Chapter 5 Season 1

1) Enforcer AR

Enforcer AR (Image via Epic Games)

The Enforcer AR was one of the few mid-season additions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. While the prospect of a long-range assault rifle initially excited players, the Enforcer AR was not what most players expected. With its slow fire rate and limited base magazine capacity, the weapon was not effective in any scenario, discouraging players from using it.

2) Hammer Pump Shotgun

Hammer Pump Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

The latest pump action shotgun in Fortnite, the Hammer Pump Shotgun, was poised to be a powerful replacement for the iconic Pump Shotgun, especially with the addition of Weapon Mods to make the weapon more efficient. However, it failed to live up to players' expectations of a pump action shotgun, as the weapon's inconsistent damage was not feasible in most scenarios.

3) Grapple Blade

Grapple Blade (Image via Epic Games)

The Grapple Blade was introduced as the premier traversal item for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 and a replacement for the Grappler. However, the former's janky and slow movement proved underwhelming for many players. While primarily a traversal item, the Grapple Blade comes with offensive capabilities, too. This makes it incredibly difficult for players to land hits on enemies when using it.

