Where to find Enforcer AR in Fortnite

A new weapon has emerged to dominate the battlegrounds in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, as the new Enforcer AR has been added to the game in the latest update. With its various rarities and unique characteristics, the Enforcer AR adds a fresh spin to the already dynamic arsenal available to players while also bringing in a new mythic for userss to go after.

The Enforcer AR operates much like the Infantry Rifle. However, it is fully automatic, unlike the latter, which is a semi-automatic rifle. While it fires at a slower rate, each shot packs a considerable punch, especially at longer ranges.

This makes the Enforcer AR an ideal choice for players looking for a weapon tailored for medium to long-range fights.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How to find the Enforcer AR in Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Players who are eager to add the Enforcer AR to their inventory can explore multiple avenues to acquire it. The weapon can be found in chests and as common loot throughout the Fortnite map. You can explore buildings, key locations, and loot-rich areas to increase your chances of stumbling upon this new assault rifle.

Additionally, certain Forrtnite NPCs scattered across the map can offer different rarities of the Enforcer AR for sale. Players can keep an eye out for these characters during their travels and be prepared to spend some of their hard-earned gold bars to secure this weapon.

The Enforcer AR is available in Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities, and each rarity level comes with its own set of damage values and overall effectiveness on the battlefield.

Expand Tweet

For gamers seeking the ultimate firepower, Montague, the boss at Grand Glacier, holds a Mythic version of the Enforcer AR, aptly titled the Diamond Heart's Enforcer AR. This Mythic AR is a reference to the Diamond Heart variant of the Montague skin from the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Eliminating Montague in battle provides players with the opportunity to wield this exceptional weapon, replacing Montague's Mythic Nemesis AR that was previously associated with the character.

As Chapter 5 Season 1 continues to bring new content into the game, mastering the Enforcer AR can significantly improve your capabilities for combat. With Fortnite Chapter 5 introducing Weapon Mods and Mod Benches to the game, it will be interesting for users to experiment with different builds and mods to see what fits this weapon the best.

Stay vigilant, explore the map, and engage with NPCs to claim the Enforcer AR and prepare for the intense battles that lie ahead. Whether you prefer aggressive mid-range encounters or methodical long-range engagements, the Enforcer AR can offer versatility to adapt to your playstyle.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!