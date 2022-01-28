Yet another Fortnite player is about to cross 1000 crowned Victory Royales in Chapter 3

Winning a game in Fortnite is not an easy task. However, there are some gamers in the community who have made it a habit to claim Victory Royales. These players are extremely tough to deal with and they can easily turn a match in their favor at any instant.

These professional gamers have achieved a lot in the game and are not shy to showcase them. Recently a looper managed to hit 1000 Crowned Victory Royales in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Even though it was thought that the feat will go untouched, another gamer is closing in on the achievement and will surely smash the record within a few days. This article will briefly reveal details regarding the issue.

Fortnite gamer ShipStreaming inches away from 1000 Crowned Victory Royales

Fortnite professional and gaming enthusiast YT RisingMiles recently shot to the headlines following his splendid achievement in Chapter 3 Season 2. The gamer was able to hit 1000 Crowned Victory Royales in the game a few days ago.

The entire community was jubiliant and considered this feat to stand intact for some time if not the end of this season. However, it was recently revealed that another gamer is closing in on touching this record.

Gamer ShipStreaming recently took to social media channels to reveal that he has claimed 995 Crowned Victory Royales in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The gamer is five wins away from touching the magical figure mark that was previously surpassed by YT RisingMiles.

The ongoing season has several weeks left before Epic rolls out Chapter 3 Season 2. Therefore, it is evident that ShipStreaming will cross this mark easily and may even touch YT RisingMiles's tally at the end of the season.

What is a Crowned Victory Royale in Fortnite?

The Crowned Victory Royale is a new concept that was added in Chapter 3 Season 1. This particular aspect was added to make gamers feel good about their achievement of defeating everyone else and emerge as the last one standing.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Victory Crown Tutorial Text:



Anyone who claims a victory in Battle Royale gets the Crown. Once the crown has been owned, gamers can wear it and enter subsequent matches. If the players are able to claim a Victory Royale while wearing the Crown, then it is termed as a Crowned Victory Royale.

