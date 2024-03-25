"You just shot him cold blood": Fortnite community reacts as player finds a stowaway in their car

Fortnite's ability to spawn unexpected gameplay moments cannot be understated as, more often than not, the 100-player Battle Royale culminates in players getting a memorable experience out of the match. Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/TigerKirby215, where the player was confused when they were not able to switch seats in a vehicle, only to realize that they had a stowaway hiding in their car.

In the Reddit clip, the player can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, donning the Nisha skin and engaging in a 1v1 scenario. As the player positioned themselves inside a vehicle in one of the final circles, they tried switching to the passenger seat but could not.

The player then moved their camera and was surprised to see the last remaining enemy, donning the Medusa skin from the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass, in the passenger seat. They quickly eliminated the enemy after a short-lived gunfight, securing the Victory Royale.

The incident attracted a flurry of reactions from the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/AshleyIIRC exclaiming:

"You just shot him in cold blood."

Despite the humorous moment, Reddit user u/jam3sdub took issue with the player emoting with the Reaper's Showtime emote after eliminating the seemingly friendly enemy.

However, Reddit users u/_heartnova and u/BelieveInCallisto defended the emote, exclaiming that emoting after securing a Victory Royale is completely normal and can be seen as a celebration and not a toxic move.

Reddit user u/TheBroomSweeper echoed this sentiment and asked when you are supposed to emote, if not after a Victory Royale. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Scavenger908 expressed how this would have been the perfect moment to use the '!' emote from the Metal Gear Solid collaboration in Chapter 5 Season 1.

Is emoting after a win considered toxic by the Fortnite community?

Emotes are a huge part of Fortnite's appeal, with these animations allowing players to properly express themselves on the battlefield and even use them to communicate with other players in a match.

However, ever since the game's inception, players have felt like emoting after eliminating someone, which can be seen as a toxic move, with the eliminating player trying to style on their enemies even if it was a fair battle.

While many players do consider it toxic, the discussion under u/TigerKirby215's Reddit clip showcases how emoting after a win can be seen as purely a celebratory move rather than a toxic one.

This was further supported by Reddit user u/SamiTheAnxiousBean, who expressed that emoting after a win is fine unless it's certain emotes. According to them, these can be seen as a toxic expression more than a celebration of winning or if the emoting player got their win with less than honorable methods.

