“You’re FORCED to buy it all in a bundle”: Fortnite community divided on opinion about Fate-Carved Warrior Bundle

Fortnite has grown and evolved massively over the years, with Epic Games constantly trying to improve every aspect of the game to be more efficient and pleasing for players. However, as of late, there has been a particular trend among in-game cosmetics that has left players largely dissatisfied with how Epic Games is treating one of the game's most important aspects.

The trend is that of Item Shop bundles, an issue that has been growing increasingly prominent among players, especially with the release of the new Fortnite My Hero Academia bundles. However, the issue is not limited to collaboration skins as highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/soundy1.

In the Reddit post, the player showcased the newly released Fate-Carved Warrior Bundle and expressed their disappointment at the forced inclusion of the bundle, stating:

“You’re FORCED to buy it all in a bundle”

The Reddit post became a hub for members of the Fortnite community to express their opinions on the recent trend of bundles, with Reddit user u/HarringtonSteve theorizing that Epic Games does this with Harvesting Tools that seem underwhelming on their own. In response to this, Reddit user u/NewOffline highlighted that the pickaxe comes from the skin included in the bundle, much like the Nisha skin from the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Reddit user u/Cold_Debate4444, on the other hand, pointed out how things could have been worse, with the bundle being priced around 2000 V-Bucks, 500 V-Bucks more than it costs currently. Highlighting how there are members of the Fortnite community who are on the other side of the bundles argument, Reddit user u/veggieveggiewoo commented:

"Wasn’t everyone complaining about how things were being sold separately and not in a bundles a few months ago?"

What is included in the Fortnite Fate-Carved Warrior Bundle?

The Elowen skin from the Fate-Carved Warrior Bundle. (Image via Epic Games)

The Fate-Carved Warrior Bundle is an Uncommon Bundle that can be purchased in the Item Shop for 1500 V-Bucks, much like other Uncommon Rarity bundles. The bundle fits the overall Greek Mythology theme of Chapter 5 Season 2, bringing a warrior-type outfit in the Elowen skin to the game for players to embody. The bundle includes various cosmetics including:

Elowen (Outfit + LEGO Style)

(Outfit + LEGO Style) Destined Aegis (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Carver of Fate (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Fatecarver Insignia (Item Wrap)

The Bundle was last seen in the Fortnite Item Shop today (May 13, 2024), and while there is no telling when the bundle will be cycled out of the Shop, it is advisable to get your hands on it as soon as possible so you don't miss out on it.

