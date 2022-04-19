Your Fortnite character can soon actually sit down without sweating, leak shows

Rumors and leaks continue to mount regarding what might be the biggest update to Fortnite ever, Creative 2.0. The update is set to revolutionize the game and reimagine how creators can make islands, levels and more. The unfortunate news about this is that there is currently no date set for this update and it could take a while.

In the meantime, Epic Games is working on a potential new feature for the existing Creative that would allow one to sit down. Emotes have given players the ability to sit down (like Shaolin Sit-up) but there has never been a furniture item to sit in until this item gets added.

It's probably not what many players would have expected, but it will be a welcome change nonetheless. Here's what they need to know.

New Fortnite Creative item will let players sit down

The first interesting detail to note about this chair item is that it might have the ability to be customized. Players might be able to set it to where certain chairs will allow them to get up and leave while others won't.

This will effectively leave players sitting in chairs at the will of the island's creator, so Epic Games may also introduce timers to ensure they're not permanently stuck forever, but this can be a useful mechanic for certain game modes.

There will reportedly be a few different models that will likely be customizable in terms of size and color:

Stool

Throne

Barrel

Basic chair

Invisible chair

The invisible chair will be one of the most popular versions as it will allow creators to place other items around it that can be sat on. This will allow for existing Fortnite items to become chairs without changing anything about them in the code or the game files.

In-game chair (Image via Epic Games)

The invisible chair won't be totally imperceptible when editing, though. Gamers will see a holographic image where the invisible chair is placed. Once the game starts, it will be totally invisible to everyone, including the original creator.

There's currently no timetable for this item, but it can be expected fairly soon. Gamers can look forward to the next few updates as Epic prepares and releases the item. The v20.20 Fortnite update is set to be released tomorrow morning, though it's unlikely to include the official release of the new chair item.

