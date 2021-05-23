YouTuber discovers a new method to get Ruby Shadows Fortnite skin on mobile via NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Thanks to Nvidia GeForce NOW, players have a chance to get the Ruby Shadows Fortnite skin on their Android devices for free. The skin is among the newest skins to join the game. PC players can get their hands on the Ruby Shadows Fortnite skin for free.

While the Fortnite skin is scheduled to be made available in the item shop later, most people want to get their hands on this skin for free now. Only PC players currently have the offer.

How to get the Ruby Shadows Fortnite skin on mobile for free

As seen in the video above, players can access and acquire this skin via the Nvidia GeForce NOW service. To make it work, players will first have to head over to the Nvidia GeForce NOW website and sign up for the service.

A premium account isn't necessary for this service. Players can avail the free service. The site doesn't ask for any payment details for the free service either. Once the account is created, players will need to get the app on their Android devices and log into their Nvidia GeForce NOW account.

As seen in the video, players will need to sign into their Epic Games account and access Fortnite from the Epic Games Store. Since this is the PC version of the game that players can access on their handheld devices, they can head over to the item store and claim the Ruby Shadows Fortnite skin bundle just like they did on their PC.

Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite will be available on mobiles via GeForce NOW (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has also confirmed that players will access Fortnite via the Nvidia GeForce NOW service. However, they haven't said anything about the Ruby Skin Fortnite skin bundle being available via that service.

That being said, players on consoles can use this method to try and avail the skin on their respective devices. There's no guarantee that this method will work, though. Earlier, there was a minor glitch that allowed players to claim the Ruby Shadows Fortnite skin bundle on consoles as well. Epic Games was quick to patch that glitch.

Nvidia GeForce NOW is a cloud-based gaming service that is supposed to bring Fortnite on iOS devices. While the future of Fortnite on iOS relies heavily on the verdict of the case between Epic Games and Apple, GeForce NOW may prove to be that silver lining in this regard.