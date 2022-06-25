YouTuber turns Fortnite into R-rated game that looks terrifying

Fortnite is generally a kid-friendly game. Sure, it's rated T for Teens, but that's largely because it deals with "killing" and has guns and other weapons.

There can also be frightening moments in some live events. Other than that, it's bright, colorful, and more kid-friendly than most shooting titles and even other battle royales.

Epic Games knows its audience and understands that the older audience generally doesn't mind that it's geared towards younger players. Fortnite is a great game, and the fact that it's kid-friendly just makes it more accessible to more players.

However, one YouTuber turned the game into something much darker. Fortnite is not meant to look like that, so videos like this (they've done others before) are scary.

Fortnite looper turns it into horror game, scares community

This particular YouTuber has done videos like this that have made Fortnite much scarier. Instead of the drone taking eliminated users back to the lobby, they're splattered across the builds and completely and irrevocably dead.

This is reminiscent of other shooter games and battle royales with a more "realistic" approach. Call of Duty Warzone comes to mind.

It's somewhat jarring in Fortnite, though. The title has never had blood, so seeing an eliminated player squirt blood onto the surrounding builds is certainly a sight to see (or not see).

The YouTuber, 12th Hour, is famous for making these clips. "This isn't even realistic," they say after running over a player and sending them flying and not to the ground underneath to be rolled over and crushed.

They added ragdoll physics and blood splatter so that it looked realistic when the gamer was hit by the car. Their pickaxe flew out of their hands as they dramatically rolled up the car.

They even hit a road sign, and viewer discretion is advised, but fans can imagine what might have happened.

A ray gun should probably be more damaging to users, and that's exactly what this YouTuber thought. They went above and beyond on that portion of the clip, though.

The result was a brutal, graphic depiction of what the title could look like if Epic ever decided that it should be geared towards adults.

Using the ray gun (Image via 12th Hour on YouTube)

It's impressive in the animation department. Making it look R-rated and graphic is a skill, and this YouTuber certainly has it. The video flows smoothly, looks real, and takes lots of work.

All of that should be applauded, but the video itself can be appreciated only because it's not the actual game. Fortunately, players don't explode into a bloody pulp when they're eliminated.

That's a good thing for everyone. Children don't need to see their favorite skin explode, and making the game R-rated would severely limit Epic's income, which might force them to charge more for V-Bucks or even make the game a paid purchase instead of being free-to-play.

