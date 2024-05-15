With Fortnite gradually building towards the grand finale for Chapter 5 Season 2, players are constantly wondering what Epic Games has in store for the conclusion of the Greek Mythology. In a bid to hype up the live event coming at the end of the season, Epic Games has been teasing players with certain happenings at the Mount Olympus POI, specifically with the massive gladiator statue that towers over the landmark.

However, the teases have been left quite ambiguous by Epic Games, with many players not knowing what is happening in the lead-up to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event. This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Teensters_Stories, where the player took note of the intensity of the storm clouds and pointed out how they were darker than usual.

The Reddit post became a hub for players to express their takes and give potential explanations for the current in-game teasers, with Reddit user u/Anxiety-Queen269 jokingly stating:

"Zeus is PIS*ED"

Comment byu/Teensters_Stories from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Reddit/Teensters_Stories)

Other members of the community took to the comments to chime in on the topic as well, with Reddit user u/Either_Gate_7965 jokingly adding to u/Anxiety-Queen269's idea about Zeus being angry by highlighting how Fortnite characters took over Mount Olympus and stole Zeus' Medallion. Reddit user u/KrakenguyVT pointed out how the Mount Olympus statue has been receiving glowing eyes, further adding to the excitement of the build-up.

Comments from the community (Reddit/Teensters_Stories)

Reddit user u/360NoScoped_lol further added to the notion of inhabitants of the Battle Royale island angering Zeus, referencing Zeus' Hourglass at the Mount Olympus POI. Reddit user u/L3GlT_GAM3R highlighted the player's choice of outfit with the AWR Trooper (Death Trooper) in the screenshot they shared, expressing their love for the skin.

Highlighting the progress of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event build-up, Reddit user u/diakyu commented:

"The clouds have gotten a lot darker and are now emitting lightning constantly"

What is going to happen in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event?

The Mount Olympus statue will reportedly play a role in the live event. (Image via Epic Games)

While Epic Games has managed to keep details about the upcoming Chapter 5 Season 2 live event under wraps, players are undoubtedly excited about the build-up to the event. This is especially true since it will not only be the first major live event since the Big Bang event but also should have implications for the game's narrative.

As of the moment, all we know is that the Mount Olympus statue will have a role to play in the upcoming live event. However, that is where it ends, and players will have to wait to find out what Epic Games has in store for the conclusion of the Greek Mythology saga in Fortnite.

