10 best Free Fire emotes ranked on basis of popularity

Garena has focused on expanding the in-game catalog of collectibles in Free Fire. Players can now claim an array of accessories like item skins, gloo wall designs, weapon cosmetics, character skills, costume bundles, pet abilities, loadout supplies, emotes, and many more.

Emotes are among the most sought-after in-game items in Free Fire. Thus, Garena consistently introduces new emotes to fans on a regular basis via special events, Lucky Royale, or Elite Pass. Apart from that, the in-game store also showcases several permanent emotes.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the top 10 emotes in the game based on popularity

10) Sii

Sii emote is quite famous among fans because of its CR7 connection as it replicates the trademark celebration of the global sports icon. Sii is an appropriate option to celebrate a kill or victory in a match, and players can procure it right now from the store by paying 399 diamonds.

9) Moon Flip

Moon Flip is one of the most popular emotes in the store because of the style factor it brings, which is why one can also spot it in several gameplay montages on YouTube. Available for 399 diamonds, players can acquire it at any time and use it to showcase a diagonal somersault.

8) LOL

Fans usually spot LOL emote in thumbnails of various Free Fire YouTubers. Thus, consequently, the laughing emote garnered a lot of fame in the game. Moreover, it was pretty readily available in the store for 399 diamonds, so LOL emote was also unlocked by plenty of users.

7) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag was seen in the game for the first time in March 2020 via a top-up event. It was available in the "Pirate Top Up" event, and users could unlock it alongside the Soul of Pirate barrier backpack after purchasing 500 diamonds.

Although the emote turned out to be a rare item, the animation showcasing the character waving the flag in the ground made it pretty famous. Owing to popular demand, the emote does make returns in the game on multiple occasions.

6) Make it Rain

In September 2020, Free Fire had its first collaboration with Money Heist. The partnership brought multiple collaborative events featuring special edition collectibles like item skins and other accessories.

Make it Rain was among the most popular rewards that arrived with the collaboration. It showcased the character throwing cash notes like a shower that resembled a scene from the Spanish crime drama show.

It was showcased in the in-game store for a limited period during the collaboration.

5) Eat My Dust

Eat My Dust is one of the most boast-worthy Free Fire emotes featured on this list. The rare collectible was a reward that Garena introduced via the "Graffiti Top Up" event in February 2020 alongside two other prizes.

Players were required to top up 500 diamonds to obtain Eat My Dust emote. Thus, many users loved the emote for its animation that showcased the character flexing his/her gold-red sports by hopping on its bouncing bonnet.

4) I'm Rich

Like Make it Rain, I'm Rich is also a Money Heist special edition emote that was also available in the Free Fire store. I'm Rich emote, like Make it Rain, was also inspired by a famous scene in Money Heist.

I'm Rich replicated the fan-favorite scene involving Denver (portrayed by Jaime Lorente), in which he falls upon a heap of cash. Thus, the emote automatically becomes wildly popular among Money Heist fans.

3) Flowers of Love

Flowers of Love, aka the Rose emote, is a fan-favorite collectible in Free Fire as players love its animated proposal gesture. The Rose emote was first unveiled by Garena in February 2019.

The fan-favorite emote was reintroduced many times by developers on multiple occasions, especially during Valentine's Day-themed events in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant.

2) Doggie

The Brazilian dancing dog meme is wildly-popular globally due to its wholesomeness. Garena replicated the meme with its Doggie emote featuring the in-game character and Shiba pet.

Doggie emote arrived in the game in June 2019, and after fans' demand, developers reintroduced it the same year during Emote Party event. Apart from that, the emote has also returned via multiple events.

1) FFWC Throne

Free Fire's first-ever International Championship FFWC took place in 2019. In a bid to promote the global esports tournament, Garena introduced the FFWC Throne emote via a specific top-up event.

The animation showcased the character sitting on a golden throne. Although many players did not acquire the emote, it did appear in multiple events like Emote Party and Lucky Royale due to its immense popularity.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Free Fire has been banned in India as of February 2022, but the MAX variant is still accessible. Thus, players can use the latter to access their player IDs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul