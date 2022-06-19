2B Gamer Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Sandesh Tamang, widely known to his fans and audience as 2B Gamer, is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber from Kathmandu, Nepal. The player uploads his gameplay clips, usually accompanied by witty commentary, which has made him popular on the Indian sub-continent.

The 2B Gamer also runs a second channel called 2B Reacts, with 294k subscribers. At the same time, he has produced incredible figures on the primary channel in the last 30 days. His subscriber count has expanded by 180k subscribers, while video views for the same time stand at 17.86 million.

What is 2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID?

2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 133688778. The gamer has accomplished Heroic rank in BR-Ranked Season 28 and Diamond 3 in CS-Ranked Season 13. His stats as of today in the battle royale title are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

The content creator has featured in 16606 squad matches (Image via Garena)

2B has entered into 1759 squad games and led himself to victory in 230 of these, adding to a win rate of 13.07%. He has also taken down 4971 opponents, aggregating to a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The YouTuber has also acquired 3095 Booyahs in 455 duo games, averaging a win percentage of 14.70%. With 9541 eliminations against his name, the YouTuber has held on to a K/D ratio of 3.62.

Finally, coming into the squad matches, the 2B Gamer has made 16606 appearances, and his team has worked their way to 3619 victories, converting to a win ratio of 21.79%. He has eliminated 55496 foes, translating to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.27.

Ranked stats

He has not yet participated in the solo matches (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in exactly one duo game but is yet to find a kill or secure a kill to his name.

At the same time, the 2B Gamer has found himself in 90 squad matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 28, and his squad finished in the first place 25 times, registering a win ratio of 27.77%. He has amassed 356 eliminations in this mode, leading to a K/D ratio of 5.48.

CS Career

The player holds a KDA of 1.78 (Image via Garena)

The 2B Gamer has achieved 2776 Booyahs in 5230 Clash Squad matches since its inception, averaging a win rate of 53.08%. He has chalked up 34966 frags in the mode for a KDA of 1.78 alongside an average damage per match of 3246.

Note: 2B Gamer Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 19 June 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

2B Gamer's estimated earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, Sandesh’s monthly revenue through the 2B Gamer YouTube channel is expected to be around $4.5K - $71.5K. The players’ income for the entire year is estimated at around $53.6K - $857.5K.

YouTube channel

2B Gamer started uploading clips of his gameplay in late 2019. Over the past two years, he has uploaded under 1150 videos to become a popular figure in the game’s community. At the same time, these videos have gained him a total of 577 million channel views.

His channel has been growing rapidly since 2020, as he has achieved 1.28 million subscribers by the end of the year. This tally has quickly increased as the channel has recently surpassed five million subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far