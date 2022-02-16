3 best character abilities in Free Fire MAX and how to use them wisely

With so many characters to choose from in Free Fire MAX, knowing which one is worth buying is difficult to figure out. Since all of them have unique abilities, their uses in combat drastically vary from one another.

However, despite their differences, what unites a few of them is how powerful their abilities truly are. If a player can learn how to use them in combat, securing Booyahs in-game will become second nature.

Master these character abilities in Free Fire MAX to perform better in combat

1) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh is one of the best characters in Free Fire MAX for aggressive players. His ability, Limelight, rewards aggressive players by improving damage reduction and increasing damage output. Over the course of the match, the user slowly becomes more powerful and is a formidable force during the late game.

As the user secures kills or gains viewers, the character becomes more lethal. At max, the damage taken from headshots is reduced by 30%, and damage dealt to the opponent's limbs is increased by 20%. This allows the user to rush into combat without fear and take out opponents with ease.

2) Maro

If Maro's Falcon Fervor ability is utilized correctly, players will be able to one-shot most opponents with ease. However, it all depends on the distance from the target. In essence, players deal 25% bonus damage when far away from their target. 3.5% bonus damage is also inflicted if the target is marked.

To benefit from using this character, players must understand how to calculate the effective range of the ability. Shooting from up-close with an SMG or shotgun will render it useless. The best choice of weapons to use will be ARs, snipers, and marksman rifles.

3) Jota

Maintaining a full HP bar in Free Fire MAX is difficult at times. Supplies often run low, and without active healing, other options are very limited. This is where Jota and his Sustained Raids ability comes into play. Players can heal without having to worry about finding medkits or mushrooms.

This ability grants the user HP recovery through combat. Every shot that hits the target recovers a small percentage of HP. If the target is knocked down or eliminated, the user gains 20% HP. This is very useful for aggressive players and those who don't want to be bothered with finding healing supplies in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

