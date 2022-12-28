3 best features in Free Fire OB38 Advance Server

The Free Fire Advance Server was launched successfully earlier this month. Since then, gamers have been enjoying themselves and exploring the vast array of new additions (pets and characters), changes to the modes, and more. With the client's release, the update's countdown is also underway, and it is now only a matter of a few days before it goes live.

The client will remain accessible for a few more days, and all gamers who have received the Activation Code can still download it from the official website. However, it is only limited to the Android platform.

Free Fire OB38 Advance Server is filled with a ton of new features, and readers can go through the following section to learn more about the best ones.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire or its Advance Server. Instead, they should wait for the features to be introduced in the Free Fire MAX, which is not among the list of prohibited applications.

3 best additions to try out in the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server

1) New mystery character and pet

Shape Splitter is a unique ability (Image via Garena)

The mystery character in the Free Fire Advance Server comes with a fascinating ability – Shape Splitter. It is a one of a kind and spawns a 150 HP mannequin that automatically travels for a total of five seconds. Additionally, you also have the option to teleport yourself to its position by using the skill again.

This entity will be destroyed once after its use. Moreover, you will have to wait for a long cooldown time of 110 seconds at the initial level. Even when the character is at the highest level, this time it comes down to only 60 seconds.

Kactus is the new pet in Free Fire OB38 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Kactus pet has a skill called Self Sufficient that rewards the owner for staying still in a single place. If you do not move for eight seconds, you will receive 10 EP per second. However, this replenishment will stop after you acquire 100 EP or start moving. This is because even after leveling up, only the requirement for activity changes to six seconds.

2) Battle Royale mode changes and optimizations

A new device tab is available in the battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

Garena has made several changes to the Battle Royale mode in the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server. Starting with the UI, you will have a more descriptive loading page that provides more details when you play as a team.

On top of this, the developers have made a few introductions to the gameplay mechanism, like the Load Radar and Gloo Wall maker. The former works to provide the location of the loot in the nearby vicinity, while the latter produces Gloo Walls.

Even in solo matches, you will be able to revive yourself through the introduction of the new system. The driving experience has also been overhauled and is more optimized in this mode.

3) Character buff and final zone shift in Clash Squad mode

You can select one buff (Image via Garena)

While Free Fire offers multiple game modes, Clash Squad is one of the staple choices for gamers. The developers have incorporated several new additions to make it even more engaging for the growing audience.

The first option is a character buff that provides additional perks to the players. It must be activated at the start of the match with the available options, including Cash King, Ninja, and Blaster. On top of this, the final zone will also shift for a certain distance, and you might have to move a certain extent.

These two changes will change the dynamics of the gameplay. You can now use several strategies in this mode to triumph over your opponents.

It is important to emphasize that not all the features from the Advance Server may be incorporated into the battle royale title with the update. Hence, the ones mentioned above may not be a part of the OB38 patch or might be slightly altered before official release.

