3 best female characters as good as Chrono in Garena Free Fire

When it comes to meta-characters in Free Fire, Chrono was considered the best. However, after numerous nerfs, his utility in combat has diminished. While this does not make him useless, it does make him a second choice for many players.

With the "age of Chrono" coming to an end, new characters must rise to take his place. Even though there are many who could easily replace him, three stand out from the rest.

3 female Free Fire characters who can take on Chrono with ease

1) Xayne

Xayne is an extreme athlete who loves a good dose of adrenaline. Her ability in Free Fire is called Xtreme Encounter, and rightfully so. Going up against her in battle is a death sentence for most characters.

Even before Chrono was nerfed and grounded, Xayne was the only character capable of going toe-to-toe with him. Once her ability is activated, users gain 80 HP temporality, which reduces over time.

During the 15-second duration of her ability, she deals 130% increased damage against gloo walls and shields. This makes her extremely powerful when rushing against well-defended enemies.

2) Elite Kelly

Kelly's record as a track runner is spotless. Having outrun the competition, she's now become a meta-character in the game. Her ability, Dead Velocity, makes quick work of opponents.

After sprinting for four seconds, the ability triggers, and the user can deal 106% damage on the first shot. However, they'll have to be quick on the draw as it only lasts for five seconds once active.

In addition to dealing damage, Kelly can outrun opponents and dodge bullets, thanks to her 6% increase in sprint speed. The speed boost can also be used to flank opponents and outmaneuver them in combat.

3) Elite Moco

Moco sees the world differently than most other Free Fire characters. Rather than relying on her own vision, she uses technology to gain an advantage. By hacking into systems, she's able to track opponents better in-game.

Her ability is called Enigma's Eye, which marks opponents who have been shot by the user. The ability lasts for five seconds in general, and the information is shared with the entire squad.

While the ability is already powerful, using her understanding of technology, she can exploit it further. Marked targets that move around are revealed for a longer duration than normal. This makes them easier to spot on the map and engage in battle.

