3 best Free Fire character combination with Tatsuya

Free Fire characters play a vital role on the battlefield as they possess valuable abilities that help users easily outplay their opponents. Users are allowed to equip a maximum of four character skills simultaneously. Essentially, they must critically choose suitable characters to build an ideal combination.

Usually, with every patch update, the developers release one or more new characters with unmatched skills. The most recent Free Fire patch (OB36) introduced Tatsuya, a new male character with active abilities.

Gamers might be confused about which characters to link with as a new characters. This article will guide them about the same.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must avoid playing the same title. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant, which does not have restrictions.

3 Free Fire character combinations with Tatsuya to enhance gameplay

Users can dash forward rapidly for 0.3 seconds by activating Tatsuya's Rebel Rush ability. Interestingly, the skill can be used twice cumulatively with a 5-second cooldown between each use. However, once used twice, it will go for a lengthy cooldown time (CD) of 120 seconds.

He can be regarded as a better alternative to Joseph's character.

Since Tatsuya is a dynamic character, gamers now only have passive character options to use with him. They can try the following character combos:

1) Tatsuya + Hayato + D-Bee + Nikita

Hayato (Bushido)

Hayato character in FF (Image via Garena)

Hayato's Bushido ability increases the armor penetration by 7% for every 10% decrease in the maximum HP of the user.

D-Bee (Bullet Beats)

D-Bee character in FF (Image via Garena)

When firing while moving, D-Bee's Bullet Beats ability increases the movement by 30% and the accuracy of hitting shots by 60%.

Nikita (Firearms Expert)

Nikita character in FF (Image via Garena)

Nikita's Firearms Expert ability boosts the reload speed of firearms by 24%. Additionally, the last six bullets of the sub-machine guns (SMGs) will inflict 20% more damage.

Remarks: This Free Fire character combination with Tatsuya is ideal for aggressive players.

2) Tatsuya + Moco + Laura + Rafael

Moco (Hacker's Eye)

Moco character in FF (Image via Garena)

Moco's ability, Hacker's Eye, tags enemies shot for five seconds. The tagging information will be shared with the teammates.

Laura (Sharp Shooter)

Laura character in FF (Image via Garena)

With Laura's Sharp Shooter ability, the accuracy of guns increases by 50% when scoped in.

Rafael (Dead Silent)

Rafael character in FF (Image via Garena)

Rafael's Dead Silent ability creates a silencing effect when using snipers and marksman rifles. Furthermore, enemies will suffer 90% faster HP loss when hit and downed.

Remarks: Snipers should try this particular Free Fire character combined with the new character.

3) Tatsuya + Otho + J.Biebs + Thiva

Otho (Memory Mist)

Otho character in FF (Image via Garena)

After eliminating an enemy, Otho's Memory Mist ability reveals the positions of the other enemies within 75 meters of the elimination spot. Notably, the tagging info will also be shared with the teammates.

J.Biebs (Silent Sentinel)

J.Biebs character in FF (Image via Garena)

With the help of J.Biebs' Silent Sentinel ability, skill users and allies within the 12-meter range can block 15% damage using their EP. Interestingly, the number of EPs deducted from teammates will be added to the skill user's EP.

Thiva (Vital Vibes)

Thiva character in FF (Image via Garena)

Thiva's Vital Vibes ability boosts the speed of help-up by 30%. Additionally, the skill users recover 50 HP within five seconds.

Remarks: Aggressive players and rushers should try this combination in duo and squad matches.

Note: The Free Fire character abilities described are at their maximum level. Also, character combinations solely reflect the author's personal opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far