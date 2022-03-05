5 Free Fire MAX tips to use snipers like professional players

Mastering the use of snipers in Free Fire MAX is no easy task. These precision weapons require a lot of skill and patience to use. However, once mastered, players can execute on-shot eliminations with ease.

While professional players have snipers figured out, newcomers may face difficulty using them. Unfortunately, there is no shortcut to achieving mastery with this weapon. However, players can follow a few tips to use snipers better in combat.

These simple tips help players use snipers more effectively in Free Fire MAX

5) Learn how to quick-scope and shoot

Quick-scoping is an easy-to-learn trick that professionals use in combat. Rather than remaining scoped-in after firing, players quickly scope-in, shoot, and then scope-out again.

While this may seem counter-productive, it allows the user to gain a clear view of their surroundings to ensure no enemy is nearby. Additionally, quick-scoping can be used to mitigate crosshair bloom. This makes it easier to shoot more accurately.

4) Drag-rotations works with snipers as well

The point-and-shoot technique is the most basic in Free Fire MAX. Players take steady aim and fire at their opponents. In the early days, this technique is beneficial to the player. However, over time, it eventually becomes redundant and slow,

Drag-rotation has to be learned to get faster at shooting and acquiring targets. While this is mainly used for traditional weapons such as ARs and SMGs, it can be implemented while using snipers. Since projectiles travel in a straight path, players can accurately snap-lock onto targets and shoot to kill.

3) Peek-shooting is useful when pinned down

Both parties tend to take cover behind Gloo Walls or other objects in long-drawn battles. In this scenario, whoever tries to rush into the open will be met with a hail of bullets.

Players can peek around corners and use the sniper's long-range capability to land accurate headshots to avoid being eliminated and break the stalemate. Even if the opponent is not eliminated, they will not risk counter-attacking due to low HP. Players can use this time to rotate from the area or press the attack.

2) Always keep a fast-shoot secondary weapon at the ready

When using a sniper in Free Fire MAX, players should always carry another primary weapon with a good fire rate. It can be any SMG with low recoil or an AR with a large magazine size.

The reason players should never carry two snipers is because of the limited rate of fire. If the enemy rushes their position, they will not be able to fight back effectively.

1) Use a silencer or Rafael

Snipers are some of the loudest weapons in Free Fire MAX. When fired, the sound is clear and distinct. Enemies nearby will be alerted, and they can converge on the player's position.

Players need to use a silencer attachment on their sniper to avoid this from happening. This will suppress the noise and allow the user to remain hidden on the minimap. Apart from silencers, players can also use Rafael's ability to gain a silencing effect on their weapons.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Which games are you playing after Free Fire's ban in India? Participate in our survey here!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha