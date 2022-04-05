3 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok in April 2022

Garena's flagship shooter, Free Fire, allows players to hand-pick characters according to their playstyle and preferences. Having the perfect set of character skills can play a vital role on the battlefield to get timely support.

Among the several characters available, Alok, aka DJ Alok, is one of the most used and adored characters ever in Free Fire. With a short cooldown time of 45 seconds, his ability, Drop The Beat, creates a 5-meter aura that increases the user's movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Thus, mobile gamers can try out the following Free Fire character combinations with Alok to increase his efficiency.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from downloading it. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Best character combinations with Alok to play like professional players

3) Alok + Rafael + Shirou + Laura

This is an ideal combination for Snipers and Marksman rifle users (Image via Garena)

Rafael: Dead Silent

With Rafael's Dead Silent ability, the firing sound is silenced when using Snipers and Marksman Rifles, and successful shots will cause enemies to bleed 90% faster.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

When an enemy hits the user from within 80-meter, Shirous's Damage delivered ability marks the attacker for six seconds. However, the marking is only visible to the user. The first shot on marked enemies has 100% additional armor penetration. It also has a cooldown time of 10 seconds.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

While using Laura's Sharp Shooter, the accuracy of guns increases by 35% while scoped in.

Remarks: This combination is ideal for Snipers and Marksman Rifle users.

2) Alok + Joseph + Kapella + Elite Andrew

The combination can be useful for Assaulters (Image via Garena)

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Joseph's Nutty Movement ability increases the user's movement and sprinting speed by 20% upon taking damage.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella's Healing Song ability increases the effects of healing items by 20% and healing skills by 10%. Her ability also reduces the rate of HP loss of downed allies by 30%.

Elite Andrew: Wolf Pack

Elite Andrew's Wolf Pack ability reduces the vest durability loss by 12%. But in an awakening state, it further boosts the armor damage reduction by 11% and an additional 15% damage reduction from every teammate carrying this skill.

Remarks: This particular set of abilities could be a prime choice for Assaulters.

1) Alok + Kelly + Moco + Hayato

This combination is best for aggressive rushers (Image via Garena)

Kelly: Dash

Users will have a 6% increased sprinting speed using Kelly's Dash. However, her ability (Deadly Velocity) in Awakened form adds to this ability. i.e., users have to sprint for four seconds to activate this. Once activated, the first shot on the target will inflict 106% damage, lasting five seconds.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco's Hacher's Eye ability tags enemies shot for five seconds, sharing the info with the teammates.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato's Bushido ability increases the armor penetration power of the user by 10% with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP.

Remarks: This combination is highly recommended for aggressive rushers.

Note: The Free Fire character combinations in this article solely represent the author's views, and the characters' abilities described are at their maximum level.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar