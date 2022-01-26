3 best Free Fire character combinations without DJ Alok in January 2022

Character combinations are important in Free Fire, and finding the right one might give gamers a significant edge. In the process of creating them, skill slots have to be bought using either gold or diamonds.

Additionally, since they can comprise only one active and three passive abilities simultaneously, users must carefully assemble the overall combination.

Many players strive to create the best ones they can. Some even search for the most effective combination without DJ Alok since they do not possess the character in Free Fire.

Note: Characters have not been repeated to provide more options. The abilities listed below are at their lowest level in Free Fire.

Three best Free Fire character combinations, not including DJ Alok

3) Xayne + Jai + D-bee + Otho

This is a great combination for players (Image via Garena)

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne's Extreme Encounter grants 80 health points for a temporary period while also increasing the damage to gloo walls and shields by 80%. The duration of the effects is 15 seconds, followed by a 150-second cooldown.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai's Raging Reload reloads a weapon's magazine by 30% of its capacity when gamers take down an enemy. The AR, SMG, SG, and Pistol categories are covered by this ability.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

With D-bee's Bullet Beats, there's a 5% increase in movement speed and a 20% rise in the accuracy when players fire while moving.

Otho: Memory Mist

Otho's Memory Mist shows the positions of all enemies within 25 meters after users eliminate a foe. Locations will be shared with teammates too.

2) Dimitri + Moco + Leon + Luqueta

Dimitri is an excellent choice in a character combination (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

In Free Fire, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat creates a healing zone with a diameter of 3.5 meters, where players can recover 3 HP/s for 10 seconds. If they get knocked out, they can self-recover and get back up. There is a cooldown period of 85 seconds after each use of the item.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

When gamers shoot an enemy, the latter gets tagged for two seconds, and the teammates get informed of their location.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

After surviving combat, the user's HP is restored by 5 points. This increases with the rise in level.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta increases the maximum health with every kill by ten, up to 50. As a result, five kills will make the max HP 250.

1) K + Miguel + Hayato + Jota

This combination is pretty well balanced (Image via Garena)

K: Master of All

Master of All increases maximum EP by 50 points, and it has two modes, Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The former surges EP conversion rate by 500% (5 EP to 5 HP per second), while the other recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel provides 30 EP for each kill in Free Fire, and gamers can quickly cover this to HP using K's ability.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato's ability is called Bushido, and it raises armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% drop in maximum health.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids will restore health if users hit an enemy using a gun. Moreover, if they knock down an opponent, 10% of HP is restored.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

