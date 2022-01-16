3 best Free Fire character and pet combinations for aggressive gameplay in January 2022

Free Fire players should carefully select pets and characters as these have special abilities that can considerably alter the outcome of a game. Before making the selection, they should assess various factors, such as playstyle, ability synchronization, and more.

Many users wish to go all in, playing aggressively to get more kills. In such situations, they can either go for characters that increase their damage or provide a constant source of healing, enabling them to take on more fights.

Best character and pet combinations in Free Fire

The abilities mentioned in the list given below are at the lowest level.

3) Skyler + Mr. Waggor

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler was added in early 2021 and has Riptide Rhythm ability. It has dual effects, i.e., when users activate it, a sonic wave will be unleashed, destroying five Gloo Walls within the 50m range. Moreover, the healing ability is attached whenever users place a Gloo Wall, starting from four points.

Mr Waggor (Image via Free Fire)

Since its release, Mr. Waggor has been the most utilized pet in Free Fire and was also named the most popular pet of the year. Smooth Gloo provides the essential utility item – Gloo Wall grenades, to the users every 120 seconds if they have none of these available.

Gloo Walls form an essential part of the gameplay at higher levels. These can be flexibly used for offense and defense alike. Users can launch an attack on the opponent using walls and heal up during the fight itself.

2) Alok + Falco

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok is the in-game persona of Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo, a renowned Brazilian DJ. His Drop the Beat is utilized by casual and professional players alike due to its amazing healing effect.

Upon activation, Drop the Beat creates a 5m wide aura, and users within it regain 5 HP every second for a total of five seconds at the lowest level itself. Moreover, there is a 10% buff in the movement speed, with gamers utilizing it every 45 seconds.

Falco (Image via Free Fire)

Falco could potentially be a great pet in battle royale mode, even if anyone in the squad owns it. Gamers will benefit with a 15% increase in the gliding speed, as speed after diving from the plan will boost by 25%.

Gamers can quickly land on hot drops and subsequently activate the ability to get the guns to net a few kills easily quickly. Users can equip Rockie and Mr. Waggor with Alok as well.

1) K + Ottero

K (Image via Free Fire)

K is based on the Singer KSHRM, and it has become a true beast after receiving a buff in the OB31 update. It is equipped with Master of All ability which boosts the maximum EP to 50. There are two separate modes: Jiu-jitsu mode and Psychology mode.

The first boosts EP conversion by 500%, which means gamers will convert five EP to HP every second. At the same time, the latter will help gamers replenish EP, i.e., three EP every 2.2 seconds.

Ottero (Image via Free Fire)

On the other hand, Ottero has a skill named Double Blubber. Users will get back some EP when using healing items when the pet is equipped. Users get back 35% of the HP recovered as EP at the first level, while the highest level is set at 65%.

This combination works well, and gamers can set K’s ability at Jiu-jitsu mode and play aggressively. They will get additional EP whenever they heal, which translates to HP quickly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen