3 best Free Fire characters with active abilities in Clash Squad mode (August 2022)

Players have no dearth when choosing a character in Free Fire. The game already features a roster of 40+ characters, each equipped with a unique ability to aid gamers on the battlefield. Furthermore, Garena generally incorporates new options with every patch.

These abilities are of two types, active and passive, with the difference being that the former must be activated manually while the latter is permanently running. On an individual level, active skills usually have a higher impact.

The choice of characters can also directly impact the outcome of a gun duel and the overall match. They must be selected while keeping the mode in mind as these have different requirements overall.

Note: The list of the best Free Fire characters reflects the writer's opinion.

Alok and two other best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad

3) Skyler

Skyler can easily destroy gloo walls (Image via Garena)

Riptide Rhythm is an excellent ability to have for rushers as it generates a sonic wave ahead, damaging five gloo walls. Also, placing a gloo wall increases HP recovery by four points, while the cooldown duration is 85 seconds.

After reaching the maximum level, users are able to destroy five gloo walls within a 100-meter radius, the cooldown is reduced to 60 seconds, and the HP recovery increases to 9.

This ability allows individuals to demolish their opponent's cover, putting them in a vulnerable position. They may quickly eliminate these fallen foes and gain health by placing gloo walls.

2) K

Master of All is a potent ability in the Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Master of All ranks among Free Fire's most potent active abilities. First, gamers enjoy an increase in the maximum EP by 50.

In addition, it has two distinct modes: Jiu-Jitsu, which gives allies within 6m a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. On the other hand, Psychology mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150 EP. Users can switch between every three seconds.

As they level up K, only the Psychology mode will improve, and at the highest level, they will be able to recover 3 EP per second, with a maximum cap of 250.

Master of All lets players play Free Fire Clash Squad mode relatively quickly since they may purchase mushrooms and change the mode to Jiu-Jitsu. This will continually replenish their HP at a rate of 5 per second until they have adequate EP.

1) Alok

Alok has always remained one of the most used characters in the game (Image via Garena)

Alok's active ability, Drop the Beat, keeps him at the top of the list of the strongest characters in Free Fire.

At the first level, the skill can generate a 5m aura that enhances movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP per second for five seconds. However, these benefits do not stack, and the ability has a 70-second cooldown.

This skill becomes quite potent at the highest level, as users can enjoy the perks of this ability for ten seconds, and the agility is boosted by 15%. Moreover, the cooldown is significantly reduced to 50 seconds.

It can provide a healing effect to players in the Free Fire Clash Squad mode when the availability of medkits is limited. At the same time, they can use the agility boost to outflank their opponents or quickly take control of specific compounds.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version, which is not banned.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer