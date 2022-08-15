Alok vs. K vs. Dimitri: Which Free Fire character is better overall?

Providing combat support, characters play a vital role on the Free Fire battlefield. Besides good aim and movement, unique character abilities are a major factor in the battle royale's competitive gameplay.

Out of the many characters available, Alok, K, and Dimitri stand out from the crowd. One common factor between these three characters is that they all provide healing for the user.

However, they also possess other additional attributes, and the functioning of each is different from the other. Despite how useful these characters' abilities are, players can equip only one skill at a time since they are all active. This ultimately leads players to try to figure out which ability is the best.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India and users from the country should avoid playing this title. They should shift to the MAX variant instead, which is not restricted. This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Alok, K, and Dimitri in Free Fire: Abilities and battle usage explained

Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat

At its minimum level, Alok's Drop The Beat ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases users' movement speed by 10% and heals their HP at a rate of 5 HP/s, with the ability lasting for 5 seconds. Furthermore, this skill's cooldown time (CD) is 70 seconds.

However, at the maximum level, the boost in movement speed is 15% and the skill lasts for 10 seconds, with a relatively low cooldown of 50 seconds.

Movement speed and HP are crucial in combat, especially in close-range situations. Considering these aspects, Alok is a favorable hero for players with a more aggressive playstyle. In fact, he is also a reasonable option for rank pushing.

K

Ability: Master of All

Upon activating K's Master of All ability, users' maximum EP increases by 50. Additionally, it works in two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu mode and Psychology mode.

Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies within 6 meters get 500% increase in their EP conversion rate.

Allies within 6 meters get 500% increase in their EP conversion rate. Psychology mode: Users recover 3 EP every 2.2 seconds up to 150 EPs at the minimum skill level and recover the same amount of EP every second up to 250 EPs at the maximum level.

Amazingly, the cooldown time for switching between these two modes is just three seconds.

K's first ability mode helps users sustain their HP by steadily converting their EP into HP, while the other mode helps the character generate EP continuously. As indicated, K is a great healing support if players are involved in fights that last longer. This useful ability is the reason why K is also highly recommended for pushing ranks in Free Fire.

Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

At its base level, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability creates a 3.5-meter diameter immovable healing zone within which the user and allies recover HP at a rate of 3 HP/s, lasting for 10 seconds. It has a cooldown of 85 seconds at this level.

At the maximum skill level, the healing zone lasts for 15 seconds with a cooldown time of 60 seconds.

Furthermore, this healing zone allows users and allies inside it to self-recover. This means that if the healing zone is already created, and downed teammates (including the user) go inside it, they will have the option to recover by themselves.

Dimitri's self-revival ability is a highly preferred choice for many Free Fire players. This ability can only be used in duo and squad matches though.

Verdict

Looking at the details above, Dimitri is the clear winner amongst these three characters. Although Alok provides improved movement speed and K provides EP continuously, besides healing, the self-revival function of Dimitri's ability is a distinguishing factor for him.

While there are many other character options in Free Fire that boost movement speed and recover EP, an ability allowing the user and their allies to self-revive is something that only Dimitri has. However, Alok and K are a better choice in solo matches as Dimitri's self-revival feature cannot work there.

