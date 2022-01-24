3 best Free Fire characters to use with Detective Panda (free pet)

Like characters, pets also have unique skills in Free Fire. However, their influence on the overall gameplay is comparably less significant than that of characters. In order to get the most advantage on the battlefield, it is recommended that players use pets whose skills synchronize with the characters they are using.

Pets cost 699 diamonds, which some cannot afford, so they frequently avoid acquiring them inside the game. Garena often distributes them for free during events, and as part of the She Play Free Fire, users can get a free Detective Panda pet. Several players are expected to use it in the coming days.

Best characters to use with Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda's skill is called Panda's Blessing, which initially restores 4 HP with each kill. While it recovers 10 HP for every frag at the highest level, which many players may consider insignificant, it might make the difference between death and survival in close-range combat.

Since Panda's Blessing is useful when players get frags and is undoubtedly best suited for aggressive gameplay, users must employ characters that facilitate this or benefit from rushing.

3) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne is powered with Xtreme Encounter ability, which provides users with additional but temporary HP and an 80% boost in damage inflicted to walls and shields. The duration for this ability is 15 seconds, and the cooldown is at 150 seconds. With the gradual increase in the level, the damage and cooldown are 80% and 100 seconds, respectively.

Players can charge at opponents with increased HP and damage against Gloo Walls and shields, allowing gamers to penetrate their cover and take them down.

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok has an excellent healing ability, which also increases the movement speed and is thus preferred the most in Free Fire. Drop the Beat boosts the agility by 10%, and users gain 5 HP for a total of five seconds with a cooldown of 45 seconds. Its duration increases to 10 seconds at the highest level, and the boost in movement speed is 15%.

Players prefer Alok for his healing ability and increased speed, which can help gamers make an aggressive push on their opponents. In this process, they may benefit from Detective Panda's skill.

1) Jota

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota seems to fit well with the HP recovery theme since players gain HP when they hit the opponent with guns. Moreover, they back 10% of HP after knocking down the opponent. At the maximum level, gamers get back 20% of their HP back.

Users can eliminate knocked opponents to gain additional health points in the process. Thus, at the maximum level, gamers can approximately gain around 50 HP in total after killing a foe.

Additionally, players may pair Detective Panda with various characters for both aggressive and passive play. This is because players will engage in gunfights at some point in the match where they can benefit with additional HP after taking down the opponent.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

