3 best Free Fire gun combinations to use for rank push in June 2022

Newcomers often have a difficult time climbing the rank ladder in Free Fire and its MAX variant. However, there are a few incentives for gamers to increase their rank in the battle royale title, all of which have changed with the OB34 update, with the availability of emotes and even rare gun skins.

Free Fire’s gameplay consists of many components, including character abilities, firearms, and utility items. However, the choice of guns directly influences the outcome of a particular gunfight, which becomes even more important when pushing ranks.

If players lose a fight early within the game, it could result in a loss of rating points, while gamers may lose important rounds in the Clash Squad mode.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, users should avoid playing Free Fire. However, they may continue to play Free Fire MAX, which is not banned.

Best gun combination for rank push in Free Fire

Players should pick a gun combination for their rank push in Free Fire based on their ability to battle effectively at various ranges.

1) SCAR + MP40

SCAR

SCAR is a good AR to pick up in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Damage – 54

Rate of Fire – 61

Range – 68

Reload Speed – 52

Magazine – 48

Accuracy – 50

Movement Speed – 74

Armor Penetration – 28

MP40

MP40 has high rate of fire (Image via Garena)

Damage – 48

Rate of Fire – 83

Range – 22

Reload Speed – 48

Magazine – 20

Accuracy – 27

Movement Speed – 88

Armor Penetration – 0

The SCAR is an extremely well-balanced gun that even inexperienced players should be able to control and use to decimate their opponents. The weapon has a high rate of fire, decent range, and can even penetrate armor, allowing it to be utilized effectively in mid-range battles with relative ease.

At the same time, gamers will also need a weapon to use at close range, and the MP40 is one of the best options available to them. Users can quickly unload an entire magazine on their opponents with its high rate of fire and decent damage. However, they will have to be very careful due to the small clip size and lack of attachments.

2) AWM + MP5

AWM

AWM is the best sniper in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage – 90

Rate of Fire – 27

Range – 91

Reload Speed – 34

Magazine – 5

Accuracy – 90

Movement Speed – 65

Armor Penetration – 0

MP5

MP5 works well with AWM (Image via Garena)

Damage – 48

Rate of Fire – 76

Range – 27

Reload Speed – 62

Magazine – 30

Accuracy – 54

Movement Speed – 81

Armor Penetration – 0

Given that the AWM is regarded as one of the most effective sniper rifles in Free Fire, this combination is especially beneficial for players looking to engage in long-range combat. It has the highest range in its class and comes with a default 8x scope. If the user is not confident in their ability to utilize this weapon, they can choose to employ a marksman rifle instead, which will allow them to fire several bullets before reloading.

At the same time, the MP5 is an excellent choice to have available for battle at medium to close ranges. It is possible to take down opponents who have been tagged when used within mid-range. This lethal submachine gun has a high rate of fire and excellent movement speed, both of which allow the user to take down their opponent when running around at close range.

3) SKS + M1014

SKS

SKS uses AR ammo (Image via Garena)

Damage – 82

Rate of Fire – 35

Range – 82

Reload Speed – 41

Magazine – 10

Accuracy – 51

Movement Speed – 62

Armor Penetration – 46

M1014

M1014 is a good shotgun (Image via Garena)

Damage – 94

Rate of Fire – 39

Range – 10

Reload Speed – 31

Magazine – 6

Accuracy – 10

Movement Speed – 60

Armor Penetration – 0

The SKS is a semi-automatic sniper rifle equipped with a 4x scope as a standard attachment. With its tremendous damage output and superior range, the weapon is an effective choice to fire from a distance. Even for inexperienced users, the entire category of marksman rifles is a good choice for engaging in combat.

At the same time, it is necessary to have a reliable shotgun at close range. As many engagements occur at close range, possessing a weapon from this category is necessary to avoid being outplayed. The M1014 is the perfect weapon with sufficient range and damage to down opponents at close range.

Note: The choice of weapons in Free Fire is entirely subjective and depends on the gamer’s preference. The list given above reflects the writer’s view. Additionally, all the stats used in the article are from the official website.

