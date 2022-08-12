3 best Free Fire MAX character combinations

Having a solid character combination in Free Fire MAX greatly improves players' gameplay and chances of victory. Basically, gamers must choose character skills that complement each other and ultimately support them on the battlefield.

Players can equip a maximum of four characters' skills in Free Fire MAX, with the active skill being limited to only one selection. However, due to the large variety of characters in the battle royale title, it can be difficult to select the most suitable combinations for victory.

Three potent character combinations in Free Fire MAX

3) Alok + Hayato + Moco + D-Bee

This is a deadly combination that can be equipped by rushers (Image via Garena)

Alok: Drop The Beat (active)

With a cooldown time (CD) of 50 seconds, Alok's Drop The Beat ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases the movement speed of the user by 15% while also restoring HP at a rate of 5 HP/s for 10 seconds. Users should note that similar effects do not stack.

Hayato: Bushido

With Hayato's Bushido ability, for every 10% decrease in the maximum HP of the user, their armor penetration increases by 7%. Essentially, Bushido's skill boosts the damage-dealing capability of any weapon.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco's 'Hacker's Eye' ability tags enemies that have been shot for five seconds, sharing that information with teammates for enhanced visibility on the map. Moco is a must-use character for rushers in Free Fire MAX.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

When firing while moving, D-Bee's Bullet Beats ability increases the user's movement speed by 20% and their accuracy is improved by 45%. D-Bee is a vital character for fast-paced combat.

2) Dimitri + Thiva + Olivia + Kapella

This combo is highly effective in duo and squad matches in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (active)

When activated, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability creates a 3.5-meter diameter immovable healing zone that restores the HP of allies and the user inside at a rate of 3 HP/s. Furthermore, this zone also allows them to self-recover when they are downed.

The healing zone lasts for 15 seconds and can only be reactivated after 60 seconds.

Thiva: Vital Vibes

By using Thiva's Vital Vibes ability, users can revive teammates 30% faster. Upon a successful revival, the user recovers 50 HP in five seconds.

Olivia: Healing Touch

When a player with Olivia's Healing Touch skill rescues someone, the rescued player will receive an extra 80 HP. This ability, when used alongside Dimitri's skills, will help users recover their HP instantly after self-revival.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella's Healing Song ability increases the effects of healing items by 20% and that of healing skills by 10%. Additionally, it reduces the HP loss of downed allies by 30%. These effects do not stack.

1) Wukong + Leon + Wolfrahh + Kelly

Users can easily handle 1v4 scenarios with this aggressive combination (Image via Garena)

Wukong: Camouflage (active)

Despite a lengthy cooldown of 200 seconds, Wukong's Camouflage ability is one of the most used abilities in Free Fire MAX. When activated, it transforms the user into a bush with a 10% reduction in their movement speed.

The transformation lasts for only 15 seconds and ends immediately if the user attacks. However, this long CD resets whenever Wukong knocks down an enemy, making the character deadly in intense gunfights.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon's Buzzer Beater skill recovers users' 30 HP after surviving combat. Leon is arguably the best character with a passive skill that provides healing.

Wolfrahh: Limelight

When using Wolfrahh's Limelight ability, every elimination will add one spectator, and the number of spectators will not be reduced. With each additional spectator, the damage taken from headshots reduces by 10% (capped at a maximum of 30%) and damage to enemies by headshots increases by 10% (capped at a maximum of 30%).

Kelly: Dash

Kelly's Dash ability increases the sprinting speed of the user by 6%. This allows the character to move across the map at great speeds.

Note: The Free Fire MAX character combinations listed above are based entirely on the personal opinion of the author. The characters' abilities described are at their maximum levels.

