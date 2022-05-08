5 best Free Fire character combinations to rank push easily (May 2022)

Free Fire characters have unique abilities that aid users in various combat situations. There are two types of character abilities, active and passive. Players can equip a maximum of one active skill with three passive ones. Otherwise, they can choose all four slots for passive skills.

Players need to alter their character combinations in a timely manner due to regular changes and updates to the BR shooter. It is indeed essential while pushing ranks as there is fast-paced competition among Free Fire players to acquire higher ranks and shine in the community.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should not play Free Fire. They must use the MAX variant to access their FF IDs.

Free Fire: Five character combinations that support rank push gameplay in May 2022

1) Alok + Hayato + Moco + D-Bee

Alok: Drop The Beat (active)

With a constant cooldown time (CD) of 45 seconds, Alok's Drop The Beat ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases the user's movement speed by 15% and also restores 5 HP/s, lasting only 10 seconds. Users should note that the effects do not stack.

Hayato: Bushido

With Hayato's Bushido ability, for every 10% decrease on the maximum HP, the user is able to impose damage to the foes with 10% extra armor penetration.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco tags the enemies shot, for five seconds, with her ability called Hacker's Eye. The info will be shared with the teammates.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

D-Bee's Bullet Beats increases the movement speed by 15% and accuracy of shots by 45% if the user is moving when firing.

2) K + Miguel + Maro + Paloma

K: Master of All (active)

When K's Master of All ability is equipped, first, it increases the maximum EP of the user by 50 EP. Subsequently, it performs in the following two modes throughout the match with a tiny mode switch CD of three seconds:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies within 6-meter get 500% boost in the EP conversion rate.

Psychology mode: The user recovers 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel's Crazy Slayer ability rewards users with 50 EP for each elimination. He will boost K's efficiency in Free Fire.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro's Falcon Fervor ability increases the damage with distance, up to 25%. Additionally, it also increases the damage to the marked enemies by 3.5%.

Paloma: Arms-Dealing

Paloma can carry 120 additional ammo in the backpack, excluding grenade launchers.

3) Wukong + Rafael + Laura + Kelly

Wukong: Camouflage (active)

With a prolonged CD of 200 seconds, when activated the Wukong's Camouflage ability, users are transformed into bush with a 20% reduction in movement. While in bush form, enemies will find it harder to target users. However, the transformation will end if the user attacks.

Interestingly, its lengthy CD will reset when Wukong takes down a foe. The entire effect lasts for 15 seconds.

Rafael: Dead Silent

When using Snipers and Marksman rifles in Free Fire, the firing sound is silenced by Rafael's Dead Silent ability. Furthermore, the successful shots will cause enemies to bleed 90% faster.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

With Laura's Sharp Shooter, the accuracy of the weapons will be increased by 35% while scoped in.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly's Dash skill provides users with 6% increase in sprinting speed.

4) Skyler + Joseph + Shirou + Shani

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (active)

With an impressive CD of 40 seconds, Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability, when activated, unleashes a sonic wave forward that can destroy up to five gloo walls within a range of 100 meters. Also, each gloo wall deployed by users will increase their HP by nine. The effects do not stack.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Upon suffering damage, Joseph's Nutty Movement skill increases the user's sprinting and movement speed by 20%.

Shirou: Damaged Delivered

When the user is hit by an enemy from within the 80-meter range, the attacker is marked for six seconds (only visible to the user). Subsequently, the first shot on the marked attacker will have 100 additional armor penetration. Despite being a passive skill, it has a CD of 10 seconds.

Shani: Grear Recycle

Shani's ability, Gear Recycle, restores 30% armor durability after every kill. The extra durability can upgrade the armor up to level-3.

5) Dimitri + Thiva + Olivia + Kapella

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (active)

When activated, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability creates a 3.5-meter diameter immovable healing zone, inside which, users and allies will recover 3 HP/s and amazingly, they can also self-recover to get up if downed. The zone only lasts for 15 seconds. The CD of Healing Heartbeat is 60 seconds.

Thiva: Vital Vibes

With Thiva's Vital Vibes ability, the rescue (help-up) speed of the user increases by 30%. Upon successful rescue, the user recovers 50 HP in just five seconds.

Olivia: Healing Touch

If Olivia's Healing Touch ability is equipped while rescuing someone, the revived player gains 80 HP immediately.

Kapella: Healing Song

The effects of healing items increases by 20% and that of healing skills by 10% while using Kapella's Healing Song ability. Also, the HP loss of the allies is reduced by 30% when downed. Free Fire gamers should remember that the effects do not stack.

Note: The above list is entirely based on the author's opinion and the combinations have not been prioritized in any order. Also, the Free Fire character abilities described in the above list are at their maximum level.

