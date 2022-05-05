5 Free Fire tips to get more kills in early game (May 2022)

The early game stage of any match is a chaotic time for any player in Free Fire. Depending on where they land, they'll be up to their necks in gunfights and shootouts.

Yet, for all, securing a good amount of kills in this timeframe is not exactly easy. There are several factors to consider, and a number of things can go wrong. Nevertheless, by following a few tips, players should be able to secure more kills with ease.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Tips to follow to secure more kills during the early game phase in Free Fire

5) Camp the edges of hot-drop zones

Landing in a hot-drop zone all but guarantees an early exit from the game. While many professionals can hold their own, most will persist within seconds. However, hot-drop zones are the best places to secure kills.

This being the case, players can opt to execute a risky yet rewarding strategy. Instead of landing within the center of the hot-drop zone, they can land on the edges. Once enough gear and ammo have been secured, they can create a killzone and eliminate opponents rotating out of the area.

4) Don't hesitate to shoot at an opponent

Most players tend to hold back on shooting at opponents. This is because they either don't have a clear shot or fear that they'll be unable to secure a kill before the opponent counterattacks.

However, every missed shot is a lost opportunity to secure a kill. At times, opponents tend to be in low health during the early game due to constant fighting. This makes them easy prey. If players can land a few good shots, they'll improve their K/D ratio with ease.

3) Find high ground after landing and create a killzone

During the early game phase, most opponents aren't well-armed. They lack the supplies required to survive an ambush. If high ground can be secured to create a killzone, players can exploit this weakness to secure kills.

With superior shooting angles and a clear line of sight, spotting and shooting an enemy will be easy. Since players are on high ground, any counterattack mounted by the enemy will not be successful.

2) Don't hold back on using explosives

Explosives in Free Fire are not that popular. Seldom do players turn to use armaments that cause AOE damage. However, using explosives is a must for those looking to secure easy kills.

Since most opponents will not be able to mount a formidable defense early in the game, a well-placed grenade or landmine will be enough to secure a kill. Players can even set up traps and lure opponents to their death.

1) Wait for opponents to loot before engaging

If ambushes and camping are not feasible options, then surprise attacks are always a good backup plan. Rather than engaging opponents when they're moving about, players should wait for them to begin looting an area.

With their minds set on finding gear, they won't pay attention to their surroundings for the most part. Players can use the opportunity to sneak up on them and use a shotgun to get a quick kill.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu