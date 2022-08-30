3 best Free Fire MAX characters after addition of J.Biebs

Characters have become one of the core components of Free Fire MAX’s gameplay. These carry unique abilities that have the potential to turn the tide of the entire match. Due to the growing importance of these characters, Garena has greatly emphasized this aspect in every update.

They introduce new ones every few months while also attempting to balance the existing ones regularly. The two most recent entrants to the battle royale title have been Iris and J.Biebs. These were first available in OB35 Advance Server and then made their way into the battle royale title with the patch.

Best Free Fire MAX characters after the release of J.Biebs

3) Skyler

Skyler is one of the best characters present within Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skyler was incorporated after Free Fire collaborated with Sơn Tùng M-TP, a Vietnamese singer, songwriter, and actor. With this ability, gamers have the option to outplay the opposition and clutch the matches.

Riptide Rhythm primarily releases a sonic wave that damages 5 Gloo Walls within the 50m range. Users can utilize it after a cooldown of 85 seconds. Besides the option to damage the opponent’s cover, the ability will also increase HP recovery starting from four points.

At the maximum level, the range is considerably boosted to 100m, and the cooldown is reduced to only 60 seconds. Additionally, the HP recovery now starts from 9 points which can undoubtedly be of great help overall.

The character can be utilized by users engaged in the role of rushing. Users can easily defeat multiple enemies by breaking through the opponent’s defense.

2) K

K is enjoyed by many individuals (Image via Garena)

K was released in Free Fire after a collaboration with KSHMR and is based on the American musician. After a buff, a few updates back, the ability Master of All is good enough to rank among the top options in the battle royale title.

The ability boosts the maximum EP by 50. Additionally, it has two separate modes, the first one is called Jiu-jitsu, and the second is called Psychology. The former helps the allies within the 6m range with a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate. At the same time, the latter replenishes 3 EP every 2.2 seconds up to a maximum of 150.

As the character reaches its highest level, there will be no change in the Jiu-jitsu mode. In contrast, the Psychology mode will receive a buff. Free Fire MAX will then be able to get 3 EP every second, with the maximum cap set at 250.

The character is more effective in Clash Squad mode as gamers can set its mode to Jiu-jitsu and purchase a few mushrooms to enjoy HP throughout without using medkits.

1) Alok

Alok is among the best characters to use in the game (Image via Garena)

Alok has been undisputedly one of the most carried characters in Free Fire MAX since its release a few years back. Its fantastic ability, called Drop, the Beat, has kept the in-game persona of Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo relevant and effective even after multiple updates now.

The character creates a 5m wide aura, which has dual effects; first, it increases the movement speed by 10%, and second, it restores 5 HP per second for a total of 5 seconds. However, these effects do not stack up, meaning gamers cannot enhance the effects by using multiple Alok’s abilities at once. Additionally, it can be used only after a cooldown time of 70 seconds.

At the highest level, several aspects of the ability improve. First, the duration increases to 10 seconds, while the boost in agility is by 15%. Moreover, the cooldown time is further reduced to make Drop the Beat even more effective.

The character can be used to its advantage in any mode to gain the upper hand. The option to heal and increase movement speed can help gamers escape tough situations.

Note: This list reflects the writers’ opinions.

