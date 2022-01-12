Top 5 tips to keep in mind when rushing as a Free Fire squad

Rushing as a squad in Free Fire is perhaps one of the most chaotic moments in matches. Teams clash against one another to test their mettle in combat, and sadly, only one will emerge victoriously.

No doubt, skill and gear play a vital role in winning the rush. However, players need to keep in mind a few things, which won't guarantee victory but will help improve the odds.

Improve odds of winning squad rushes in Free Fire by following these simple tips

5) Most experienced teammate should lead

Skill gaps are always present in Free Fire. In every match, a few players will perform better than most of the lobby. This is also true for team matches. Some teammates may excel in combat, while others have to be carried in-game.

Hence, the most experienced/skilled gamer should always lead during a squad rush. Using their experience and combat knowledge, they can give orders to teammates and micro-manage the attack to ensure victory.

4) Healers need to stay close to the team

Healing during a gunfight is essential to stay alive. The difference between victory and defeat can boil down to a few points of HP. This is where healers play a vital role in Free Fire.

During a rush, users with characters such as DJ Alok, Dimitri, and even K, should stay close to the team. Given their healing abilities, they should be careful not to get knocked down or eliminated, which could have a domino effect and cause a team wipeout.

3) Coordinate and throw grenades to displace enemies

When rushing the enemy, simply laying down suppressing fire is not enough. To deal damage and cause confusion, teammates should coordinate and throw grenades.

Depending on the situation, the entire squad can throw normal grenades or throw a mix of damage dealing and tactical grenades. Cooking grenades before throwing is a bit risky but can be rewarding.

2) Focus fire to take down opponents faster

When a team faces another squad in Free Fire, most players tend to shoot at the first opponent they see. While this is an acceptable strategy to gain eliminations, there is a more efficient technique.

Rather than have four players shoot four different targets, they should focus their fire on a single target. The amount of damage dealt in seconds will be overwhelming, and an elimination is guaranteed.

1) Ensure all active abilities have cooled down

When building character combos, most users opt for one active ability and three passive ones, which has become the norm in Free Fire. Passive abilities provide bonuses throughout matches, while active ones are usually reserved for combat situations.

This being the case, before rushing into a gunfight, teammates need to ensure that their active abilities are ready. If they are still on cooldown, it may lead to a tactical disadvantage and decrease the odds of winning.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. What's more important for team rushes? Good coordination. Individual skill. 4 votes so far