5 tips to get more Booyahs in Free Fire MAX (2022)

The goal of each Free Fire MAX match is to win, and securing a Booyah is the ultimate achievement for players. It showcases their skill in battle and proves that they are the best in the lobby.

However, getting a Booyah is harder than it seems. Despite having the skills and playing it safe, most users manage to reach the end zone and get eliminated. Thankfully, they can use some ways to improve the odds of winning.

Improve odds of winning in Free Fire MAX with these simple tips

5) Play with a well-coordinated team

Playing solo in Free Fire MAX is usually what most gamers do. However, playing with a well-coordinated team is a must to truly experience the game. It not only makes the title more enjoyable but also increases the odds of winning.

More players mean more diverse abilities, allowing users to make the most out of every situation. With a bit of planning and teamwork, they can use this to secure Booyahs in every match.

4) Strategy is more important than brute force

Free Fire MAX allows players to play matches as they see fit. Sadly, most use sheer brute force to try and win. While this technique may work initially, it soon becomes redundant.

To maximize the chances of securing a Booyah, gamers need to implement strategies during gameplay. At times, outplaying opponents is more beneficial than fighting them. If done correctly, users can reach the end zones and secure a win easily.

3) Max out character abilities and pets

While skills play an important role in combat, having a good character makes a lot of difference. Gamers can use their abilities to gain a tactical advantage and improve the odds of securing a victory.

To go one step further, players should even max out their pets in Free Fire MAX. Although they don't provide direct combat benefits, their abilities provide numerous benefits.

2) Memorize layout of the map

The landscape in Free Fire MAX plays a vital role in securing a Booyah. Knowing how to take advantage of the terrain will yield several benefits. For instance, memorizing a landing spot will help users loot faster during the early game.

Additionally, when wanting to rotate, players will be able to map out the safest routes. This will ensure that opponents will not gain the upper hand or lay out an ambush.

1) Prioritize looting over kills during early-game

In Free Fire MAX, gamers cannot proceed past the early game without loot. Good gear and weapons play a crucial role in securing a Booyah. Sadly, most users tend to overlook this fact.

The early game focus in every match should be towards finding good loot. Even if opponents are nearby, they should be avoided. Securing good loot and utility items is the only thing players should be concerned about.

