3 best Free Fire MAX characters to get using Link System (For free)

As characters become an inseparable part of the Free Fire MAX experience, growing in importance, Garena made all of them free to provide a levelled playing field. They were earlier available to gamers on the Indian server via an event where they had to collect specific tokens.

However, after the OB34 update, the Link System is also accessible to players on this server. Although all the characters are up for grabs through the newly added Link System, it does involve considerable time and effort to complete the Link progress daily.

As a result, gamers should first focus on unlocking characters with influential abilities, which are usually active, so that these can be used to create an effective combination and win more games. The following sections outline the best characters that users may unlock through the Link System first.

Note: The character choice is entirely subjective, and the list given below expresses the writer's opinion. A character that might be the best for an individual may not be for the other.

Best character to get in Free Fire MAX for free from Link System

3) Dimitri

Dimitri is the in-game persona of Dimitri Vegas (Image via Garena)

Dimitri’s ability is called Healing Heartbeat in Free Fire MAX, which essentially produces a 3.5m wide immovable healing zone which lasts for 10 seconds. All users and allies within it will recover 3 HP per second.

Additionally, it also provides the option of self-recovery, which enables users to get themselves back in the game when downed while coming with a cooldown of 85 seconds.

Dimitri is as strong as, if not better than, Alok when the flexibility of revival is considered. The recent change of not losing the HP during the self-recovery and will be able to move simultaneously has made it even better.

When paired with a character like Kapella, it can perform even better than other characters with healing abilities in Free Fire MAX. Gamers can easily use it in the long to medium range to have a cushion while getting self-revived.

2) Alok

Alok has remained as one of the best choices (Image via Garena)

Alok has stood the test of time in Free Fire and remains the top option for casual and competitive players alike. Drop the Beat creates a 5m aura, resulting in a 10% increase in the movement speed for players and allies, besides offering 5 HP per second for 5 seconds.

After the current update, the cooldown for the character is set at 70 seconds at the first level, which will ultimately fall to 50 seconds, which is still five seconds greater than the preceding version.

Alok can be used across different ranges in Free Fire MAX and can be paired with all the characters to create a potent combination. Users can use Hayato to get the upper hand in close range while also using Kapella to improve the effectiveness of Drop the Beat.

1) K

K is the best option (Image via Garena)

After the buff in the Free Fire OB31 update, K has become one of the best available options within the battle royale title. Master of All can quickly generate EP and then translate it into HP to edge an edge.

First, the ability increases the maximum EP by 50 while having two separate modes – Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The first one provides a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate to the users within the 6m zone. At the same time, the latter helps in recovering 3 EP every 2.2 seconds up to 150.

K can be successfully employed with characters like Miguel, which will undoubtedly provide additional incentive to play aggressively by constantly providing EP that Master of All can convert into HP. At the same time, characters like Luqueta and Jota can very well help in any game mode.

Note: The abilities stated in the article are at their lowest level and users may upgrade them to get the maximum benefit.

