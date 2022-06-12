3 best Free Fire MAX gun combinations for rush gameplay and more kills (June 2022)

Players can carry two different weapons in Free Fire MAX at once besides having an additional slot for the pistols. The selection of these firearms directly influences the outcome of a specific duel and, consequently, the match’s outcome as a whole.

Gamers must select these weapons depending on the range they wish to fight. It would be absurd to employ a shotgun at long range or an assault rifle with a poor rate of fire at close range.

Subsequently, the choice of firearms becomes extremely important, especially during rush gameplay. This is because when users close the gap between enemies, the fights will take place at short-range.

Note: The choice of guns in Free Fire MAX is entirely subjective and reflects the players’ preference. The list mentioned below is based on the writer’s opinions.

Best gun combination in Free Fire MAX

These combinations have been created assuming that the fights will occur over a mid or short-range.

3) M1887 + MP40

M1887

M1887 has the highest damage in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage – 100

Rate of Fire – 40

Range – 14

Reload Speed – 55

Magazine – 2

Accuracy – 10

Movement Speed – 79

Armor Penetration – 28

MP40

MP40 features great stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage – 48

Rate of Fire – 83

Range – 22

Reload Speed – 48

Magazine – 20

Accuracy – 27

Movement Speed – 88

Armor Penetration – 0

M1887 is one of the strongest shotguns currently available. This double-barreled shotgun is very menacing and can easily crush opponents at a shorter range. However, users cannot use attachments, and the two bullet points are the only significant drawbacks. This shotgun allows players to be quick and eliminate opponents.

MP40 is one of the fastest sub-machine guns in Free Fire MAX. Gamers can unload the entire magazine on their opponent at an insane rate, making it a potent option to choose in the second slot. It can be used in close-range as well as mid-range.

2) SCAR + M1014

SCAR

SCAR stands as one of the best options in the AR category of Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Damage – 54

Rate of Fire – 61

Range – 68

Reload Speed – 52

Magazine – 48

Accuracy – 50

Movement Speed – 74

Armor Penetration – 28

M1014

M1014 is considered as one of the best shotguns (Image via Garena)

Damage – 94

Rate of Fire – 39

Range – 10

Reload Speed – 31

Magazine – 6

Accuracy – 10

Movement Speed – 60

Armor Penetration – 0

The SCAR is an automatic rifle that has a decent firing rate and is relatively simple to use, even for inexperienced Free Fire MAX users. The gun has well-balanced stats that make it suitable for all ranges. Gamers may further improve this weapon by adding various attachments; thus, it can be used when attacking opponents in mid-range.

M1014, on the other hand, is a shotgun that can decimate opponents at close range. Users can switch to this weapon when their opponents are at close range. Moreover, gamers can fire multiple bullets, adding to the advantage.

1) Woodpecker + MP5

Woodpecker

This is how Woodpecker looks in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage – 85

Rate of Fire – 38

Range – 63

Reload Speed – 48

Magazine – 12

Accuracy – 69

Movement Speed – 74

Armor Penetration – 77

MP5

MP5 can be used with Woodpecker in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Damage – 48

Rate of Fire – 76

Range – 27

Reload Speed – 62

Magazine – 30

Accuracy – 54

Movement Speed – 81

Armor Penetration – 0

Woodpecker is a marksman rifle with high armor penetration at long range. It uses AR ammo and has a great range, enabling gamers to take down opponents at long distances with precision. Even when using it at an extremely long-range, users will find no difficulty knocking their opponents with a few shots.

MP5 is a stable SMG and boasts a significant fire rate while being agile simultaneously. It can be equipped with all attachments except the stock, which further harnesses its effectiveness. Gamers can use it to take down the tagged enemy at the medium range or even use it to clutch at close range. The add-on advantage it brings to the table is that it has the fastest reload speed in the category.

Note: The stats of the weapons listed above were taken from Free Fire's official website.

