3 best Free Fire MAX pet and character combinations for tactical advantage (March 2022)

Characters in Free Fire MAX have amazing abilities that can help change the tide of battle. Some have defensive bonuses, while others have offensive buffs. Players can use them in combination with other abilities to gain an edge in combat.

However, to maximize tactical advantage and get the best of both worlds, certain pets and characters can be used in conjunction. Their abilities complement each other and grant the user numerous benefits.

Free Fire MAX characters and pets that work in perfect unison with each other

3) Jota + Detective Panda

When it comes to unique healing abilities in Free Fire MAX, Jota stands out from the rest. His Sustained Raids ability allows the character to heal by simply shooting at enemies in-game.

For every shot that makes contact, the user heals for a small amount. If the enemy dies or is downed, 20% HP is recovered for the user. By successfully chaining attacks, players can recover HP indefinitely.

While this ability is already powerful, the healing can be further boosted by using Detective Panda's ability called Panda's Blessings. For every kill secured, the user will recover an additional 10 HP.

2) Alvaro + Beaston

Alvaro's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Art of Demolition. It allows the user to deal 20% more damage while using explosive items. This makes the character very powerful when facing groups of enemies who are clumped up together.

Additionally, the AOE of the explosive item is also increased. If an opponent is able to run away from the immediate blast radius of a grenade, thanks to this bonus range, they will still take a bit of damage.

Beaston is the perfect pet to use in combination with Alvaro. His ability, Helping Hand, allows grenades to be thrown 30% further. This will allow the player to keep a safe distance while using such items.

1) DJ Alok + Rockie

DJ Alok is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire MAX, and for good reason. His ability, Drop The Beat, allows players to recover five hit points per second and move 15% faster for 10 seconds.

This dual bonus comes in handy in all situations and provides vast tactical support to the user. It is currently one of the most widely used abilities during an in-game rush.

At present, it already has a low cooldown time of 45 seconds. This allows the ability to be used frequently. By using Rockie's ability, Stay Chill, players can reduce DJ Alok's ability's cooldown time to roughly 38 seconds. This is a huge tactical advantage as it allows the ability to be used even faster in combat.

