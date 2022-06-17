3 best gun combos to get more Booyah, headshots, and kills in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Gun combinations are extremely important in Free Fire MAX, especially when players want to attain more Booyahs. Therefore, players must ensure that they are adequately equipped for every situation and take fights at a range favorable to them.

The game has many firearms categorized into SMGs, assault rifles, snipers, shotguns, pistols, and more, and each of these is only suited for a specific range.

Therefore, players should choose a gun combination to be comfortable fighting across different ranges. This will ensure that they win more one-versus-one duels against opponents and secure more wins.

Note: The article reflects the writer's opinion.

Best gun combination in Free Fire MAX

3) M1014 + Kingfisher

M1014

With M1014, players have more shots to fire (Image via Garena)

Damage – 94

Rate of Fire – 39

Range – 10

Reload Speed – 31

Magazine – 6

Accuracy – 10

Movement Speed – 60

Armor Penetration – 0

Kingfisher

Kingfisher has a high rate of fire (Image via Garena)

Damage – 52

Rate of Fire – 69

Range – 55

Reload Speed – 55

Magazine – 22

Accuracy – 50

Movement Speed – 89

Armor Penetration – 0

Shotguns are a mainstay in Free Fire MAX while battling at close range in any given mode. Among all the available guns, the M1014 is certainly one of the best. This powerful gun has high damage and a reasonable rate of fire, which makes it incredibly effective at close range. However, it cannot be fitted with any attachment except the stock.

An assault rifle such as Kingfisher is an excellent complement to this shotgun in Free Fire. It possesses one of the greatest fire rates in the game, which, along with its respectable damage, makes the firearm a lethal proposition. It can also be utilized to execute a drag headshot and is equipped with a good movement speed, allowing the player to be incredibly agile in a fight.

2) AWM + UMP

AWM

AWM has the longest range in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage – 90

Rate of Fire – 27

Range – 91

Reload Speed – 34

Magazine – 5

Accuracy – 90

Movement Speed – 65

Armor Penetration – 0

UMP

UMP has a high rate of fire (Image via Garena)

Damage – 50

Rate of Fire – 74

Range – 24

Reload Speed – 59

Magazine – 30

Accuracy – 42

Movement Speed – 91

Armor Penetration – 54

Free Fire MAX players rely on sniper rifles for long-range combat, and nothing in that category is superior to AWM. The gun has the longest range in its class and deals significant damage with each shot. Furthermore, it has an 8x scope, which comes in handy for long-range headshots. The sole disadvantage is that AWM's reload and mobility speeds are slightly slower than other alternatives.

UMP can be a viable choice at close and medium ranges and can assist players in eliminating opponents tagged with a sniper rifle shot. It is a highly reliable SMG that supports all attachments outside the stock and can also be used by novice players. UMP has a respectable rate of fire and the category's fastest mobility speed, which helps knock down opponents with headshots.

1) Woodpecker + MP5

Woodpecker

Woodpecker uses AR ammunition (Image via Garena)

Damage – 85

Rate of Fire – 38

Range – 63

Reload Speed – 48

Magazine – 12

Accuracy – 69

Movement Speed – 74

Armor Penetration – 77

MP5

MP5 is suitable for short and mid-range fights (Image via Garena)

Damage – 48

Rate of Fire – 76

Range – 27

Reload Speed – 62

Magazine – 30

Accuracy – 54

Movement Speed – 81

Armor Penetration – 0

Woodpecker is a marksman rifle that uses AR ammunition and is capable of penetrating armor easily. Its damage is second only to SVD, but its ability to pierce armor is unparalleled in Free Fire MAX. If the weapon is in the right hands, it can be utilized precisely to land more headshots and eliminate opponents easily.

MP5 is one of the most effective SMGs in Free Fire MAX. The gun has a good magazine capacity and can be rapidly unloaded on opponents. It is pretty good in close-quarter fights and pairs well with the marksman rifle to fend off enemies at close and mid-range distances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far