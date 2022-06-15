5 best Free Fire MAX gun skins with kill effects and stats in June 2022

The esthetics and the attributes are two aspects that the players consider before acquiring any gun skin in Free Fire MAX. Players frequently search for skins with a unique kill effect and pack sufficient punch in terms of their attributes to get an edge on the battlegrounds.

As a result, gamers continually seek gun skins that fulfill both requirements. In this particular instance, the Evo gun skins come not just with a kill effect but also with a unique fire effect, a kill announcement, a hit effect, and an exclusive emote. This makes it a compelling option to own within the battle royale title.

Read through for the best Free Fire MAX gun skin with special kill effects and attributes.

Note: The choice of gun skin entirely depends on the players’ preference. This list of the best gun skins reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best gun skin in Free Fire MAX with special kill effects and attributes

5) FAMAS – Demonic Grin

FAMAS – Demonic Grin is still available in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The FAMAS – Demonic Grin gun skin is the newest addition to this category of skins for firearms on the Free Fire MAX India server. The demon concept is emphasized throughout the skin, with a red demon head on the front and a white demon head on the back of the item. Moreover, players can have white-colored skulls rotating around the skin in a pattern.

Many FAMAS skins carry additional damage, but this one also increases the rate of fire, along with the kill effect and other perks similar to any Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX. The gun skin is still available in the Faded Wheel and carries the following attributes:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+.”

Reload Speed: “-“

4) SCAR – Megalodon Alpha

This Evo gun skin has been launched multiple times (Image via Garena)

The skin-based predatory shark comes with a red and black theme with thunder around the skin, making it a worthwhile option. Additionally, it has fins designed on the top and back of the firearm, adding to its appearance.

It wields an increased fire rate along with additional damage and other perks, making the balanced firearm a great choice to possess in Free Fire MAX. However, users will have to sacrifice the reload speed while also enjoying extra damage to the durability of the vest and helmet.

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-“

3) M1014 – Green Flame Draco

M1014 is a lethal shotgun already (Image via Garena)

The M1014 is already a dangerous weapon at close range, but it becomes much deadlier when equipped with the Green Flame Draco skin. This skin increases the fire rate, allowing you to fire more rounds in a shorter amount of time and eliminate enemies more swiftly.

After its initial release in May 2021, it was included in the Free Fire MAX India server in November 2021. Furthermore, its name suggests that it resembles a green and magenta dragon that exhales green gas.

Gamers can also benefit from additional damage to the Gloo Walls and special hit, kill, and firing effects that can be unlocked at different levels. It has the following improvements to the gun:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-“

2) MP40 – Predatory Cobra

MP40 Predatory Cobra increases the damage (Image via Garena)

MP40 has a high fire rate where gamers can unload the magazine within a few minutes. With this skin, first of all, they can fire even more shots, while these will deal even more damage that can be deadly at range. Its unique ability will provide additional damage when ambushing opponents from behind.

The red and black-colored cobra-themed skin joined the Evo series in early 2021. White-colored fangs and a tail wrapped around the rare side of the skin add to its visual appeal.

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload Speed: “-“

1) AK – Blue Flame Draco

AK – Blue Flame Draco is the first Evo gun skin (Image via Garena)

AK – Blue Flame Draco makes the famous assault rifle even more potent. It was the first Evo gun skin to make its way into the game in 2020. With increased damage and further buffs at the rate of fire, gamers will essentially be able to take down their opponents relatively easily.

The entire gun skin is shaped like a dragon spreading its wings, with a blue/purple-colored aura, making it even more appealing. Besides the eight different privileges, it also does extra damage when firing at Gloo Wall.

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-“

A plus sign indicates an increase in the attribute, while a minus refers to the reduction in the same.

Note: All the attributes of the Free Fire MAX gun skins mentioned above are at their maximum level. Moreover, most of these are unavailable throughout the year and are only introduced for a limited period.

