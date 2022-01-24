3 common mistakes Free Fire players make in Clash Squad mode

Given how fast-paced Clash Squad (CS) mode is in Free Fire, players tend to make numerous mistakes. This often hampers combat efficiency and ultimately leads to losing the match. Thankfully, most of these mistakes are fixable.

Apart from the issue of skill gap and lack of coordination among teammates, other minor mistakes can be rectified. By following a few tips and actively implementing them during the match, players can perform better in CS mode.

Making these common mistakes in Free Fire's CS mode can hamper the outcome of the match

1) Buying the most expensive weapons and utility items

Weapons and items bought in CS mode must be chosen with care. Simply buying the most expensive item does not guarantee success. Sadly, this is exactly what most players tend to do.

Given the limited amount of funds available for each round, buying the incorrect items can hamper the match to a large extent. While there are no wrong items, not knowing how to utilize them is a waste of funds.

For instance, if the character does not rely on EP, buying mushrooms becomes a waste. Players are better off buying medkits or inhalers for rapid healing during the match.

2) Rushing straight at the enemy without any strategy in place

Rushing the enemy is a very common tactic used in both BR and CS mode. Players rush their opponents in the hopes of wiping them out. If done correctly, minimal damage is sustained, and the enemy team is eliminated.

Sadly, as players level up and face more challenging opponents, the dynamics of a rush evolve. Rushing using brute force no longer remains a viable option. It will result in devastating losses.

Unfortunately, this is a very common error players make in Free Fire's CS mode. The entire team rushes in blindly, spraying bullets at the enemy. While some damage may be inflicted without a strategy, the attack will be easily stopped or countered.

3) Picking character abilities that don't help

Characters and abilities play a significant role in shaping the outcome of matches in Free Fire. They offer both defensive and offensive perks, allowing the user to perform better in combat. Sadly, not everyone knows how to use these to their advantage.

Many players tend to choose characters and abilities that have no value in CS mode. Even though these abilities are by no means bad, they are best used in the BR mode.

For instance, using A124 in BR mode is a tactical advantage. Users can find mushrooms and use the Thrill of Battle ability to heal rapidly. However, players must use funds to buy mushrooms in CS mode. This will leave them shorthanded on cash to purchase other items.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu