3 common mistakes Free Fire players make while fighting against Skyler

Going toe-to-toe with Skyler in Free Fire is a less than welcoming experience. Given his ability, using gloo walls against him is made redundant. Players are often left defenseless and get eliminated quite easily.

Despite the odds being in favor of Skyler, players don't lose the fight due to his ability being overpowered. Instead, they tend to lose the fight due to making silly mistakes during the battle. Fortunately, players can overcome the odds and win by changing the strategy just a little bit and adjusting the playstyle.

Avoid these mistakes when fighting against Skyler in Free Fire

1) Using gloo walls before Skyler uses his ability

At the start of most battles in Free Fire, players will put down gloo walls to protect themselves from the enemy. Sadly, this works in Skyler's favor. His Riptide Rhythm ability can break down the gloo wall and expose the players behind them.

In this scenario, the player will either have to use another gloo wall grenade or find a hard cover if they don't have any left. While this may not lead to an outright elimination, the player will be left at a disadvantage.

2) Not applying constant pressure on Skyler and allowing him to heal

What many players don't seem to realize is that Skyler can passively heal without medkits or EP. Simply by placing down a gloo wall, the user will recover some HP effortlessly over a short duration of time.

In combat, this fact is not taken into consideration. Players who engage in battle often stop short of eliminating Skyler, thinking they have the upper hand. Sadly, within a few short seconds, he's able to recover HP and will be able to fight back with ease.

3) Failing to eliminate him before the ability resets

Skyler's ability has a low cooldown time of 40 seconds when at max level. This is relatively much lower than most other active abilities in-game. Given the low cooldown time, his ability can be used quite often and to devastating effect.

When engaged in combat, players must ensure to eliminate Skyler before the ability resets. This will make it easier for them to use gloo walls for protection and take cover during the shootout.

