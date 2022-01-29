Top 5 game-changing gloo wall tricks for beginners in Garena Free Fire

Gloo walls are the most important utility item for players to master in Free Fire. They provide numerous tactical benefits and allow players to execute different strategies in combat. This is the first utility item that beginners should familiarize themselves with in the game.

While advanced tactics and tricks provide the most amount of benefits, there are more basic ones that beginners can learn. These are fairly easy to implement in the game and can work perfectly.

5 amazing gloo wall tricks that even beginners can master in Free Fire

1) X shape gloo wall

The "X" shaped gloo wall trick is by far one of the easiest to learn in Free Fire. Players simply need to place two gloo walls that intersect with each other. If done correctly, it should look somewhat like the letter X.

Although this trick is simple, it provides a major tactical advantage. Players can take cover between the portion of the gloo wall that's intersecting the other. From here, they have a clear view of opponents attacking from the front and side. Rather than rushing to attack them, they can peek and shoot from safety.

2) Blocking stairs in building

When defending a house from attackers in Free Fire, players can use a gloo wall to halt their advance. By placing one on the main staircase, players can stop the enemy from advancing.

Even though the gloo wall can be broken easily, players can suppress the enemy and keep them at bay. In most cases, they will eventually give up or try to flank around the house with grenades.

3) Double gloo wall

The double gloo wall trick can be used in two ways. Two gloo walls can be placed in front of each other to block damage from grenades or they can be stacked to deny the enemy high ground advantage.

Although the trick is fairly simple, getting the placement correct will take some time. If not done correctly, the player may become susceptible to taking damage even behind the gloo wall.

4) Scaling buildings

One of the best uses of gloo walls in Free Fire is scaling structures. Since not all buildings in the game can be climbed, gloo walls offer an alternative route. However, players will have to use a lot of them for it to work.

Furthermore, there are a few risks involved. Scaling a structure with a gloo wall is time consuming. If players are spotted, they will become easy targets. Additionally, jumping back down from that height will also inflict fall damage.

5) Side-by-side gloo wall

The side-by-side gloo wall is as basic as it gets. Players simply need to place two gloo walls next to each other. This essentially creates a broader gloo wall behind which players can take cover.

Free Fire players can adjust the placement angle to their liking and even create a large wedge-shaped gloo wall. In theory, it would allow players to stay safe and free from damage within a 200+ degree arc.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

