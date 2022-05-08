3 most & least preferred Free Fire characters for rank push in May 2022

Among several factors to consider while building a tactical game plan in Free Fire, characters are regarded as the foremost because of their vital abilities. Each Free Fire character is provided with unique powers that gamers can equip as per their playing style.

The developers consistently bring changes and updates to the BR title, which stimulates players to change their character preferences. Notably, choosing a suitable character ability in the challenging ranked mode is crucial.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it. Consequently, they must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Free Fire: List of the most favored characters for rank push in May 2022

1) K

Ability: Master of All (active)

K's Master of All ability increases the maximum EP of the user by 50 EP. He then performs in two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychological mode, with a tiny mode switch cooldown time (CD) of three seconds.

When the former is active, allies within 6-meters get 500% increase in their EP conversion rate, while the latter restores users' 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

K is possibly the most popular Free Fire character for rank push. Master of All helps users sustain their health points (HP) throughout the battle, ultimately supporting survival gameplay.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat (active)

With a CD of 45 seconds, Alok creates a 5-meter aura when activating his Drop The Beat ability. The aura increases users' movement speed by 15% and also restores their 5 HP/s, lasting 10 seconds. Users should note that the effects do not stack.

Alok is a prime choice for rushers. His increased pace helps rushers attack more quickly and the healing ability aids them in severe combat situations when it is quite challenging to use medkits. Gamers can also survive for longer with Alok.

3) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (active)

Lasting for 15 seconds, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5-meter diameter immovable healing zone inside which users and allies will recover 3 HP/s. Amazingly, inside this healing zone, they can self-recover to get up when downed. Healing Heartbeat has a CD of 60 seconds.

Dimitri is a must-use character for a duo or squad rank push. These days, this particular character is in use to a greater extent. The consolidated effect of Dimitri, Thiva, and Olivia's character skills is extremely magnificent.

Least favored characters for Rank push

1) Kla

Ability: Mua Thai (passive)

With Kla's Mua Thai ability, the damage offered by the user's fist increases by 400%. Kla has gained the spotlight for factory fist challenges in Free Fire. Without enough practice, his ability is quite risky to use in rank pushes. Therefore, most Free Fire players use Mua Thai in Clash Squad matches.

2) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter (active)

When activated, Xayne's Xtreme Encounter temporarily gives users 80 HP, which decays over time. Additionally, the damage to gloo walls and shields increases by 130%. The entire effect lasts for 15 seconds only. Xtreme Encounter's CD is 100 seconds.

Since the gained HP decays over time, Xayne will not be providing gamers with long-lasting healing support. Hence, she is suitable for rush gameplay and Clash Squad matches.

3) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm (active)

With a short CD of 40 seconds, Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability unleashes a sonic wave forward that can destroy up to five gloo walls within a range of 100 meters. Moreover, his ability also acts as a passive skill by restoring users' 9 HP for each gloo wall deployed by them.

Users should note that the recovery effect does not stack. Skyler is not much in use in survival and rank push matches, as Riptide Rhythm is only associated with gloo walls. He is preferred more in Clash Squad and custom room matches.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinion, and the Free Fire character abilities mentioned in the above list are at their maximum level.

