3 mistakes Free Fire players make in endzone fights

The endzones in Free Fire are the final hurdles before claiming a Booyah. If players manage to survive the gunfights during this stage of the match, then victory is all but assured. However, the task is easier said than done.

With numerous factors to consider, winning is not always a possibility. Nevertheless, users can improve their odds by avoiding a few common mistakes.

Three crucial errors all Free Fire players need to avoid in the endzones

1) Playing too aggressively

Playing aggressively in Free Fire has its perks. Gamers can gain multiple eliminations and improve their K/D ratio. However, there is a downside to this strategy.

Players at times go overboard with the need to get kills and end up getting eliminated. This is a common occurrence during the endzone of matches.

This needs to be avoided if users want to reach the final endzone. Although the urge to pass up an easy elimination is hard, at times, not engaging with the enemy is for the best.

2) Wasting supplies

Supplies are finite in Free Fire. Once an area has been looted, gamers can find no further reserves. However, this is not particularly an issue during the early game of a match.

Given that the safe zone extends across the entire map, players can circle around to gather loot. Sadly, this is not the case in the endzones. As the safe zone shrinks, finding supplies becomes challenging.

This is why users need to avoid wasting their supplies during the mid-game. When engaged in combat, ammunition should be reserved or used sparingly. Going all out on a single opponent is not worth the trade-off.

3) Not staying within the safe zone

As the safe zone shrinks in Free Fire, space becomes limited. To avoid conflict, many gamers tend to stay outside of the safe zone until the very last moment. While this is a good strategy, it has its downsides as well.

Enemies waiting inside the safe zone can open fire and pin players down. This will make it difficult to rotate to safety. Gamers are left stranded with two options — either take the risk and rotate under gunfire or perish to zone damage.

In most situations like this, things don't end well. That is why it is necessary to stay well within the safe zone. Although competition may be fierce, users will at least have a fighting chance.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

