3 reasons to get Xayne in She Plays Free Fire login event

She Plays Free Fire has been in full swing for the past several days, providing gamers with a diverse range of activities that have kept them occupied while also offering tons of rewards. Today is the peak day, and they have a chance to win fantastic in-game items.

Players can select a free female character as part of a log-in event. However, it is only available on 29 January. Given that there are 13 alternatives available, users are uncertain which one is the best to acquire.

After the buff, Xayne is one of the female characters in the game, and players should consider getting her for free. This character’s Xtreme Encounter provides 80 temporary HP, which decays over time at the first level. Moreover, players inflict 80% increased damage on gloo walls and shields for the next 15 seconds, with the cooldown set at 150 seconds.

Gradually the increased damage will reach 130%, and the cooldown will reduce to 100 seconds at the highest level.

Note: The choice of characters in Free Fire is subjective and depends on the player’s preference.

Reasons to get Xayne via the Free Fire event

3) At par with the best active abilities

Xayne has a great ability (Image via Garena)

While the Xtreme Encounter is not exactly similar to any other character other than Skyler, the overall impact on the gameplay is enormous. It brings Xayne on par with other characters that possess an active ability if not ahead of them.

Skyler, for example, unleashes a sonic wave that destroys Gloo Walls and heals users. Xayne also delivers a temporary HP boost upfront while also increasing shield damage.

2) Extra health and additional damage

The extra health and damage for a short time frame can provide a considerable advantage while attacking the enemy. While using weapons that have great damage, players can reduce shields and Gloo Walls to dust in a matter of seconds, leaving the enemy wholly exposed.

On top of that, the added 80 HP allows players to withstand additional damage while going all-in on an assault.

1) Character combination for aggressive gameplay

This combination can help in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Xtreme Encounter is better suited towards aggressive gameplay, and users can build an effective character combination. Users can employ passive characters like Jota, Hayato, and Jai, which will surely provide an edge in close range.

Other possible options to gain a strategic advantage include D-Bee, Shirou, Dasha, and more.

Edited by Ravi Iyer