30 best Free Fire MAX nicknames to use in August 2022

When choosing a nickname, many Free Fire players decide to express themselves using a wide array of symbols and fonts. This has evolved into a new norm in the gaming community, as gamers vie to have a fancier name, while some even go as far as setting invisible ones.

This effectively allows players to differentiate themselves from their large player base. However, due to creative impediments, many players are unable to think of the names and, as a result, search for other alternatives on the internet.

This article will provide individuals with a list of fancy nicknames that they can utilize.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They can instead play the MAX version.

List of best Free Fire nicknames

Here are a handful of selected names that Free Fire MAX players can directly utilize:

1)〜Ɋᑌᗴᔕ丅〜

2) ╚»C★O★L★D«╝

3) ░C░H░A░O░S░

4)╰☆SHADOW ☆╮

5) 々COBRA彡

6) <sparroW>

7) ×ĤŐŔŔŐŔ×

8) 乂ㄥ卂ᐯ卂乂

9) ٭ExWhyZed٭

10)〘4LPHA〙

11) THE么KING

12) ☆TₒₓᵢC☆

13) •Pαɾαɳσια•

14) ༒ＣＲ∀ＺＹ༒

15) ۝LEO۝

16) ~ĂЖĔ~

17) ░ƛƬƠM░

18) ༺ᗷᗴᗩᔕ丅༻

19) <-яɨ๏ţ->

20) 乡А$н乡

21) 父PЯФDIGУ父

22) •W!ZARD•

23) -ΔΩỮΔ-

24) Ⓢⓝⓐⓚⓔ Ⓔⓨⓔ

25) ꧁ƈօʄʄɨռ꧂

26) +VEɳσɱ+

27) ࿐Savage༉

28) ◤DₑᗰₒN◢

29) ▀▄VIPER▀▄

30) ☆Ｄｏｗｎ☆

Suppose players receive an error reading that “Nickname already exists.” In that case, they can alter a part of the IGN and then utilize it. In most cases, this should solve the problem.

Steps to alter nicknames in Free Fire MAX

Altering the nickname in Free Fire MAX is a costly process; users need to spend 390 diamonds to change it every time. They can follow the guide given below to change the IGN:

Click on the gear icon (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, players need to open the profile section and then click on the gear option beside the Personal Name Badge.

Alternatively, they can also press on their existing IGN on their personal name badge.

Step 2: Next, they can press the edit option beside their nickname and then paste the new nickname in the text field.

Enter the new nickname into the text field appearing on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click the button below to change their nickname using diamonds. Alternatively, they may also use a Name Change Card to alter their IGN, which is usually available for fewer diamonds in certain events.

Due to the high cost involved, players should constantly exercise caution, as a single error might ruin everything and force them to pay more in-game currency.

Note: Garena does have some restrictions on the length of the IGNs as these cannot be more than 12 characters in length. Any longer names will be truncated.

Obtaining Name Change Card

The Name Change Card is available in the redeem section of the store. They can use a combination of 200 guild tokens and 39 diamonds. They can follow the instructions in the following section:

Step 1: First, users can open the store and click on the redeem tab.

Users can click on the exchange button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they can select the Name Change Card and click on the exchange button. Finally, players can confirm the selection to acquire the card.

This is certainly a great deal and would be better for the users instead of spending 390 diamonds.

