5 best active abilities in Garena Free Fire MAX after OB33 update

Garena Free Fire MAX characters have always been a hot topic in the community. The sole reason for this is the distinct abilities they possess. Each character can be equipped with a maximum of four abilities, in which the active type is limited to only one slot.

Moreover, the recent OB33 update has brought several changes to some character skills. Hence, choosing an ideal character with active ability has become quite a crucial task now.

Mobile gamers will learn about some overwhelming characters with active abilities throughout this article.

List of the top 5 Free Fire MAX characters with active abilities after the latest OB33 update

5) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

With a cooldown time (CD) of 60 seconds, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5-meter diameter healing zone, lasting for 15 seconds. Inside this zone, users and allies will recover 3 HPs. Amazingly, when downed, they can self-recover to get up.

Healing Heartbeat is a skill worthy of being equipped in duo and squad matches to enjoy all of its perks. However, users should remember to activate the skill just before getting knocked down as the option will vanish once downed.

4) K

Ability: Master of All

When equipped, K's Master of All ability increases the maximum EP of the user by 50. Subsequently, it performs in the following two distinct modes with a mode switch CD of three seconds:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies within 6 meter get 500% increase in the EP conversion rate.

Allies within 6 meter get 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Psycology mode: The user recovers 3 EP every second up to 250 EP.

K is the most recommended Free Fire MAX character for rank-push and survival matches. Master of All is able to sustain the health of the character throughout the battle. K is significantly used while entering safe zones to reduce damage and cover long distances without any problem.

3) Steffie

Ability: Painted Refugee

The developers reworked Steffie's Painted Refugee ability entirely in the Free Fire MAX OB33 update. Now, her ability, with a CD of 90 seconds, creates a four meter area that blocks throwables such as grenades, flash freezes, smoke grenades, etc.

Additionally, it also restores 10% armor durability of the allies every second and the ammo damage taken from the enemies gets reduced by 20%. However, the effects only last for 15 seconds and users should note that the effects do not stack. Steffie is magnificent for dealing with expert naders in the shooter.

2) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability unleashes a sonic wave forward capable of damaging up to five gloo walls within a range of 100 meters. Interestingly, the ability also works passively by recovering 9 HP for each gloo wall deployed by the users.

Riptide Rhythm has an impressive CD of only 40 seconds. Users should remember that the healing effects do not stack. Both of his attributes are highly appreciated by gamers. Most Free Fire MAX players use Skyler in their custom rooms and Clash Squad matches.

1) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong is arguably the strongest contender on the Free Fire MAX battlegrounds. His ability, Camouflage, transforms the user into a bush with 20% reduced movement speed. When in bush form, the user is harder to target as the default aim of the foes gets disabled for that particular user and time.

The skill CD is quite lengthy, numbering 200 seconds. However, to the best of his ability, the CD resets when Wukong takes an enemy down. The transformation lasts for 15 seconds and will immediately end if the user attacks.

Wukong is capable of pulling off 1v4 clutches with great ease even in severe combat situations. Hence, curious gamers can equip Camouflage in CS as well as battle royale modes.

Note: The Free Fire MAX character abilities described are at their maximum level and the list solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

